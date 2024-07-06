The Big Picture Raat marked a turning point for Indian horror cinema, paving the way for mainstream horror films.

When you think of Bollywood films, generally something along the lines of romances, actions or dramas tend to come up. Horror has been and still is an extremely underrated genre in Indian cinema, and it has only been pushed into mainstream media during the '90s. The turning point for Indian horror cinema is marked by the release of Raat in 1992. Indian director Ram Gopal Varma is known for shirking off the conventions of Bollywood cinema, most notably by avoiding musical numbers in his films, so it should come as little surprise that he would dabble in this ostracized genre. Critics absolutely raved at Raat's premiere, unnerved by the atmospheric build-up throughout the film and shocked by the schlocky finale. However, the public was still on the fence about the genre, and would only come around to horror once Varma released his later movie, Bhoot, in 2003, which was a more refined rendition of his former attempt. As such, Raat is the foundation that finally allowed for mainstream Indian horror films, changing the fabric of Bollywood cinema forever.

What Is 'Raat' About?

Raat follows the Sharma family as they move into a new house, and naturally, bizarre events begin occurring from the get-go. From bloody nightmares to dying animals, the film quickly ticks off all the bad omens that hint at some supernatural disaster striking soon. Close relationships are quickly established in the beginning, particularly the trust and honesty between Mini (Revathy) and her father (Akash Khurana). As per usual, Mini, a typical college-aged student, has a crush on a boy, Deepak (Chinna) and goes on an out-of-town picnic with him to celebrate his birthday. What starts as a wholesome montage of them riding on a motorbike ends on a far more sinister note. Up until this point, we had almost forgotten that we were watching a horror movie, so it is a wake-up call when we witness Mini's eyes shift to a vacant blue, marking her possession.

The possessed Mini begins to wreak havoc upon her household and neighborhood, culminating in two murder attempts and one successful murder. Once the family finally connects these malicious occurrences to her, they promptly seek psychiatric help, which leaves Mini in a hospital and the spirit inside her more antagonized than ever. As everyone becomes increasingly baffled by her behavior, the inevitable conclusion is drawn: Mini is possessed. Though the film is chilling, many specific details are left unexplained, like what's the recurring cat spirit got to do with anything? Or how did Mini become possessed? Or most importantly, who is the evil spirit that possesses her? The plot is certainly threadbare and the uncertainties frustrating, yet the ambiguity of the ending also makes it more haunting in a strangely realistic way. If you or someone you love becomes possessed, you're probably going to be more preoccupied with trying to exorcize them, rather than figuring out the backstory.

'Raat' Was Critically Acclaimed At Its Release

Raat was one of the first Hindi-language horror movies that was met with astounding critical praise, particularly from big name critics at the time. N. Krishnaswamy, who wrote for The Indian Express, critiqued the film for its "wafer-thin plot," but also called it "technically superb," particularly in regard to Varma's camera work and soundtrack choices. This is mainly in relation to the first half of the 2-hour-long film, where a hand-held camera was used to stalk characters from behind them to create a tense and dread-laden atmosphere, used more frequently when it crosses into Mini's possession. The sound effects also become the primary facilitator of any jump scares, as seemingly innocuous moments, like a cupboard closing, induce a swift fright.

Krishnaswamy also describes the first hour of the film as being on "thin ice," as "nothing happens." The film does begin with a sluggish pace, as the first hour is riddled with strange situations that are immediately dismissed and forgotten, drastically contrasting the messier and tumbling pace of the second half. Though, where this first half prevails, is in the meaningful relationships that are fostered, ensuring that the turmoil in the second half incurs maximum impact on audiences. Amrah Ashraf, who wrote for the Hindustan Times, also praises Varma's ability to terrify in the second half of the film, calling it "blood-curdling," and warning us to "not even bother staring into Revathy's glassy eyes." While critics were dazzled by Raat's horror, it would take more than ghost-like contacts to win the hearts of the public.

'Raat' Breaks the Conventions of Bollywood Movies

What truly makes the film stand out is that, in terms of Bollywood, it is groundbreaking. Horror movies are already a novelty in Indian cinema anyway, but a film without musical numbers, dancing, or a focus on a romantic plot is perceived as just plain criminal. If you are familiar with Bollywood, there are scenes in Raat where you would usually expect them to break out in song, especially during the romantic picnic. But Varma strictly veers away from emphasizing any of these elements, allowing the story to remain grounded and continuous, depriving us of any potential break from the eerie tones. The change is definitely jarring at first, but also quite refreshing.

The ending is also far more schlocky than anything you would typically see in Indian cinema. While we do get action movie heroes who randomly develop superhuman strength, Raat's finale is chaotic and dizzying as it shifts from the crimson-lit underground scenes to Revathy twisting and writhing as she is being horrifically exorcized. There is also more usage of CGI in the finale, which becomes slightly disappointing considering how effective their physical effects have been. Even the simple addition of blue contacts managed to make such a memorable and lasting visual.

However, Raat did uphold the conventions of Bollywood borrowing elements from Hollywood while adding its own stylistic flair. The most obvious one being that the film essentially becomes an Indian version of The Exorcist. A girl gets possessed, havoc ensues, no one can figure out what to do, and a priest arrives to save the day. Though Om Puri's arrival as the exorcist in Raat definitely adds a calming atmosphere and gravitas to the otherwise frenzied ending. There are also multiple scenes of either Mini or her father dreaming in their beds and hands bursting out of the walls above them, eventually strangling them. These scenes are clearly borrowed from Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street. Varma also does manage to tick off nearly every paranormal horror trope on the checklist. However, the actors' compelling performances, and heartfelt and distrusting interactions with each other make the film avoid becoming stale.

'Raat' Brings the Horror Genre into Mainstream Indian Cinema

While critical reception was high enough to warrant both a Hindi and Telegu (Raatri) version of the film, audiences weren’t quite ready to accept the genre yet. Bear in mind, Raat was also released at a time when the height of Indian cinema revolved around larger-than-life heroes in generally patriotic action movies. It was also a time when Amitabh Bachchan absolutely dominated the big screen, especially with Agneepath kicking off the decade. Varma himself, had also been hailed for his gangster movies at this point, like Shiva, which had been released just two years prior. The dissonant horror film that tore apart a family was never going to be on anyone's radar.

It wasn’t until Varma essentially remade and refined Raat into his later film Bhoot that the public firmly began standing behind the genre. Bhoot essentially follows the same story as Raat, where a girl is possessed and requires an exorcism. With the star-studded cast of Ajay Devgan, Urmila Matondkar, Rekha, and Nana Patekar, Bhoot creates a quieter and spookier atmosphere while also delving into explanations for the possession. As such, Raat became the blueprint for the film that firmly nudged the horror genre into mainstream Indian cinema, and it would be an injustice not to appreciate its impact. Raat walked so more recent Hindi horror monsters like Raaz or Bhool Bhulaiyya could haunt.

