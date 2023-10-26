The Big Picture Paramount+ has cancelled the spy drama Rabbit Hole.

Kiefer Sutherland expressed his love for Rabbit Hole and its cast, but unfortunately, the series will not be renewed.

Despite the cancellation, audiences can still enjoy Rabbit Hole on the streaming platform.

The Paramount+ spy drama Rabbit Hole starring Kiefer Sutherland has been cancelled after just one season. Per Deadline, a spokesperson for the platform released a statement bidding farewell to the short-lived series alongside other cancelled properties: “We want to thank both series’ entire creative teams, crews, and the fantastic casts for their dedication to bringing these series to life." The only bright spot is that Rabbit Hole will remain on the streaming platform for audiences to enjoy.

The news comes fresh off of Sutherlands' interview with TV Insider, as he discussed his hope at getting Rabbit Hole renewed for another season. "I hope we get to do it again," he shared stating that he "absolutely adored working on the show...and I just absolutely love the cast. It was an extraordinary group of people, and we had an awful lot of fun working." Created by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, Rabbit Hole brought Sutherland back into the familiar territory of espionage with his character John Weir, a spy on the run after being framed for murder. Sutherland is of course most recognized for his role in the hit series 24 where he played agent Jack Bauer of the Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) where he would save the world countless times.

What Other Shows Has Paramount+ Cancelled Aside From ‘Rabbit Hole’?

Unfortunately, it's not just Rabbit Hole that Paramount+ is cancelling, as the platform has been removing titles from its streaming service since the beginning of the year in order to cut costs. Who can forget the unjust cancellation of the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy and The Harper House earlier this year? Luckily, Netflix swooped in to save the former. Unfortunately, the same can not be said for The Harper House. Paramount+ also said "thank you, next" to Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Queen of the Universe, and The Game back in June.

Earlier this month, Paramount+ announced it was not renewing the iCarly reboot series for a fourth season much to the dismay of longtime fans who had waited years to see the two main characters finally end up together. And the hits keep on coming, as upon announcing Rabbit Hole's cancellation, Paramount+ also released a statement that the remake series based on the 1987 film Fatal Attraction, starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan, is also being cancelled.

The eight-part Rabbit Hole series premiered on March 26.

