Paramount+ has brought Kiefer Sutherland back to the world of espionage and action with its new thriller series Rabbit Hole. Playing corporate spy John Weir, he's on the run after being framed for the murder of a powerful corporate giant and his dive into the conspiracy takes him far deeper than he ever imagined. Almost as complicated as the larger plot at play that reflects the underbelly of our real world is John's past and his relationship with his father Ben (Charles Dance). In Episode 2, it's revealed he's still alive after supposedly dying to serve his country in years past. Ahead of Episode 3's release, Collider can share an exclusive clip that sheds a little light on what happened while John and Ben clash at the dinner table.

The clip kicks off with John and Ben having a meal with Hailey (Meta Golding) who's been dragged along for the wild, conspiracy-riddled ride. Immediately, Ben's old-school CIA training shines through as he immediately suggests offing Hailey to ensure that there's no possibility their opposition is keying in on their plans. It's incredibly awkward for Hailey and irritating for John who's frustrated at his dad's insistence on pre-Bill Clinton era tactics rather than real modern corporate espionage. It's clear John and Ben don't have the best relationship and the clip is quick to show why. While Ben is eager to psychoanalyze his son and even taunt him over his "sloppy" handling of the plot to frame him involving his best friend, any lingering animosity between the two is more due to the fact that Ben faked his suicide, leaving John without a father for much of his life. Hailey is understandably shocked at all the revelations, and it only angers Ben more that she now knows the truth.

All of this information is unveiled as part of the upcoming Episode 3, "The Algorithms of Control." Jumping between the past and present, the episode jumps down the rabbit hole of John's traumatic history largely stemming from his father's actions. In addition, it'll explore how he became friends with the backstabbing Valence (Jason Butler Harner) and how he rose to become a master of corporate espionage. As teased in the clip, the episode will also focus on Ben's mistrust of Hailey, even as she and John begin to warm up to one another.

How to Watch Kiefer Sutherland and Charles Dance in Rabbit Hole

Rabbit Hole hails from Glenn Ficara and John Requa who are best known as the writers behind the Christmas dark comedy classic Bad Santa as well as members of the creative teams of WeCrashed and This Is Us. There's definitely a slightly dark comedic tone that comes through in that Episode 3 clip as Sutherland and Dance revel in their back and forth and there's sure to be more where that came from throughout the series. The 24 and Game of Thrones alumni, along with Golding, make up the main trio of the series with Harner, Rob Yang, Enid Graham, and Wendy Makenna among the other cast members. Rounding out the main creative team is Daniel Attias who directs a number of the episodes.

Episode 3 of Rabbit Hole airs on Paramount+ on Sunday, April 2. New episodes will release every Sunday until the finale on May 7. Check out the exclusive clip below: