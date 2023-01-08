The British-Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland (24) will be returning to his action roots with Rabbit Hole, a forthcoming spy thriller television series which centers on the story of a corporate spy fighting those in power for the preservation of democracy. Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the first images for the show, offering a look at the stars getting involved in some espionage.

Created by I Love You Phillip Morris creators, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, the upcoming eight-episode action series follows private spy agent John Weir, who was falsely accused of killing Treasury Department official Edward Homm. To make matters worse, the Homm's people hold a sickening power that enables them to manipulate and control the population by any means necessary. Weir, "whose life is built on a lie," finds himself battling for democracy against powerful forces when an unexpected event in his life finds him caught up in the conflict of deception in the corporate espionage world.

The first images see the return of Sutherland in the action genre, alongside Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, and Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm, whose death Sutherland's character was blamed for. Ficarra said, via Entertainment Weekly, that Rabbit Hole delves into the story of a man whose entire life is a lie and who also happens to lie for a living. "It's about manipulation. It's about disinformation. It's about questioning your everyday reality. What is real?" he continues. "It's about people trying who can't trust, people trying to find trust, trying to figure out what trust is. Isn't that the center of all relationships?"

So in a series about "lies," viewers can expect nothing but twists and unexpected turns of events. Who was Edward Homm's murderer? Is John Weir indeed innocent, or did he carefully plan every detail needed to get way with Homm's murder? The questions would have to wait until Rabbit Hole premieres exclusively on Paramount+ early 2023.

The upcoming series' dynamic cast also includes Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark), and Walt Klink (Arctic Circle). Apart from serving as the series' lead character, Sutherland also executive produces the show alongside Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor), and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire).

There are no further details yet about Rabbit Hole, including the trailer or its release date, but Collider will provide updates as soon as new information becomes available. In the meantime, check out the new photos and read the series' official synopsis below:

