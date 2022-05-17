Sutherland is joined by Charles Dance, Meta Golding and more in the new seires.

Paramount+ announced that Rabbit Hole, an all-new series coming to the streaming service starring Kiefer Sutherland, has officially begun production. The series is set to premiere on Paramount+ sometime in 2022.

The upcoming eight-episode series received the green light by Paramount+ back in March 2021, and production is now fully underway, kicking off in Toronto, Canada today. The show takes place in a world of corporate espionage and will see Sutherland playing the character John Wier, a private espionage operator and master of deception. The story kicks off when he is framed for murder by the powers that be who have the ability to manipulate and influence the population. Wier will find himself in a battle with the very fate of democracy in the balance as he goes up against these world-controlling forces. The series is written and directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed).

Along with the production's start being announced, the series also rounded out its remaining cast members that will be appearing in Rabbit Hole. Along with Sutherland in the lead role, Rabbit Hole will also include a dynamic and expansive cast that includes Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence, Walt Klink (Arctic Circle) as The Intern. All of these actors join Rob Yang (Succession), who was recently announced to be joining the project back in late March of this year as the character Edward Homm.

In addition to serving as the series lead, Sutherland serves as executive producer for Rabbit Hole, alongside writer-directors Requa and Ficarra. Other executive producers on the project include Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor) via Entertainment 360 as well as Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer). The series is produced by CBS Studios.

Rabbit Hole does not have a release date yet announced, but the series is set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year U.S. as well as internationally in Canada, Australia, U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France.

You can read the official description of the upcoming eight-episode series down below.

In 'Rabbit Hole,' nothing is what it seems when John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

