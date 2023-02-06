Murder mysteries, conspiracy theories, espionage bravados - the holy trinity that makes up the bulk of spy thriller literature and motion pictures. From James Bond to Jason Bourne, we have grown up with some of the best fictional spy stories of all time. Paramount+’s Rabbit Hole is the next in line, an intricate tale carefully woven around the holy trinity, headed by none other than the star of 24 himself, Kiefer Sutherland.

Obviously, this is not the first time Sutherland had played a role where he has to go undercover to fight off bad guys, hence when the series was first announced, it was bound to be compared with his previous action thriller, 24, a Fox series where he played the highly efficient agent Jack Bauer, working for Los Angeles' Counterterrorism Unit. However, unlike Jack, Sutherland’s new character in Rabbit Hole, John Weir, does not have a team or the backing of an organization. He is on his own, making unlikely allies, scrounging for resources and clues, and uncovering the truth about a huge conspiracy at work, all the while trying to keep himself safe from the clutches of a secret group hell-bent on destroying him.

If you are looking forward to uncovering the truth about the conspiracy just as badly as John Weir, and want to know more about the series, we have got you covered. In the following sections, there’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series, from the release date and cast to episodes and the plot, so you don’t go falling down into your own little Rabbit Hole looking for more info.

Image via Paramount+

Related:'Twilight,' 'Clueless,' 'The Lost City,' and More Featured in Paramount+'s Peak Romance Collection

When and Where Is Rabbit Hole Releasing?

The Rabbit Hole will be released on Paramount+ on March 26, 2023, which was confirmed by the network at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena. The first two episodes will be dropped simultaneously on the premiere date and the rest of the episodes will air subsequently every week on Sunday. Rabbit Hole was filmed almost entirely in Canada, Sutherland’s home country, with prime filming locations being Toronto, Ontario, and Hamilton.

Is There a Trailer for Rabbit Hole?

The first official teaser trailer for Kiefer Sutherland’s Rabbit Hole was released quite recently on January 27, 2023, on the official Paramount+ YouTube channel. You can watch the trailer below:

In the trailer, we see John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland) talking to Dr. Ben Wilson (Charles Dance) about not feeling so good, and how his concepts of what is real and what is not are heavily distorted. There are some explosions and shots of a number of surveillance devices, with a few cameras panning out at Weir. The screen spells out the words “Deception is reality”, pointing out the theme of the series, with John Weir realizing the depth of the Rabbit Hole he is in as Dr. Ben Wilson begins to explain what he has gotten himself into.

Who Is Making Rabbit Hole?

Image via Paramount+

Rabbit Hole is created by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, with Sutherland also serving as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel, and Hunt Baldwin, along with the creators Requa and Ficarra. Requa and Ficarra have previously worked together on a number of popular action comedies and dark comedies, like Bad Santa, Cats & Dogs, I Love You Phillip Morris, and, most recently, Jungle Cruise. The espionage drama series is the result of a collaboration between Zaftig Films, Camel Entertainment, Entertainment 360, and CBS Studios.

What Is the Plot of Rabbit Hole?

The plot of Rabbit Hole is based on several real-life conspiracy theories about a secret organization or a higher power maneuvering the strings from behind a veil. Kiefer Sutherland plays the role of a corporate spy, John Weir, who has previously been involved in some of these dealings, but his life turns upside down when he himself becomes the victim of one such deception. Weir is framed for the murder of Edward Homm, played by Succession star Rob Yang, a corporate giant whose people have the ability to manipulate and influence a large section of the population. They are out to completely ruin Weir’s life and reputation, keeping him on the run for the entire duration of the series. As Weir works his way up to reveal the real ploy at work, he realizes the hole seems to get deeper the more he digs, and his fight for survival ultimately turns into a fight for democracy.

Here’s the official synopsis of Rabbit Hole:

“Kiefer Sutherland stars as John Weir in the new series Rabbit Hole, where nothing is what it seems. A master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, Weir must use all the resources at his disposal when he’s framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.”

Who's in the Cast of Rabbit Hole?

Image via Paramount+

Rabbit Hole flaunts an excellent ensemble of cast members, with Kiefer Sutherland in the lead as John Weir, a corporate spy whose life has been scrutinized by the same people he once used to work with. Rob Yang, famous for playing Lawrence Yee on Succession, joined the production right after Sutherland as Edward Homm, whose death will send Weir’s life into a downward spiral. Game of Thrones star Charles Dance, who gained widespread acclaim for playing the stern and stoic Tywin Lannister, will be playing a more sympathetic role as Dr. Ben Wilson. Wendy Makkena (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) will star as Debra, one of the most trusted news anchors in the country. She wants to be the first to break the news but wants to verify the credibility of the story first. Other cast members include Meta Golding (Empire) who plays Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine "Jo" Madi, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) plays Valence, Ishan Davé (Kim's Convenience) as Hafiz, Mark Winnick (Alice, Darling) as Young Crowley, and actor Walt Clink (The English) will be seen as The Intern.

Related:Showtime Rebrands as Paramount+ With Showtime Amidst Linear and Streaming Integration

Will Rabbit Hole Get a Second Season?

There has been no official announcement yet, but it will entirely depend on the viewership numbers of the first season of the Rabbit Hole. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for now, and hope that Rabbit Hole delivers the excitement and thrill promised in the official trailer while we wait for the series to drop.