During Paramount+’s panel at the Television Critics Association presentation today, the streamer announced a slate of new titles that are making their way to the platform in 2023. With another promising year for their content — tent pole series Yellowstone continues to shatter records, as well as its spin-offs —, the streamer is looking to make their catalog even more interesting and diverse in the coming months. And they will kick it off with Rabbit Hole, a new thriller series starring 24’s Kiefer Sutherland.

Rabbit Hole centers around John Weir (Sutherland), a man who navigates blurry ethical lines while working in the world of corporate espionage and being considered a master of deception. His world falls apart when he is framed for murder by powerful people that are pretty hard to exact revenge on. This means that on top of proving his innocence, John will go up against people who have the world at their hands. Paramount+ announced that the series premieres on March 26 with two episodes, and the remaining six will roll out weekly on the platform.

Rabbit Hole Will Get to the Bottom of Corporate Espionage - And It Won't Be Pretty

As the title suggests, the series will probably feature some twists and revelations while the story unfolds, and we get to the bottom of its web of deceit. The poster for Season 1 underscores this, with Sutherland’s name repeated several times while the actor himself is seen falling down, presumably into the metaphorical Rabbit Hole. His name morphs into the title of the series, in pixel art style — which we'll probably understand more after we see a trailer. The first-look images also evoke a sense of conspiracy and trust-no-one feel that's common to this type of story.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: The Best Shows on Paramount+ Right Now

We Can Probably Expect Some Dark Humor, But Unfortunately No Spy Pets

All of that was revealed by Rabbit Hole showrunners John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. The duo has extensive experience with action-comedies and dark humor, having written popular movies like Bad Santa, I Love You Phillip Morris, and, most recently, Jungle Cruise. They also wrote 2001’s Cats & Dogs, but we’re not waiting for spy pets to be featured into the story of Rabbit Hole. Requa and Ficarra are also credited as directors for the series, but Paramount hasn’t disclosed how many episodes the duo will be helming.

Paramount+ also announced the cast that joins Sutherland to tell this story: Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence, Walt Klink (Arctic Circle) as The Intern, and Rob Yang (Succession), as Edward Homm.

Paramount+ premieres Rabbit Hole on March 26 with two episodes. You can check out the poster and first-look images below:

8 Images

Close