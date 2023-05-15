Espionage thrillers are often a brilliant watch for audiences, and while some might seem a bit sillier than most, once you get caught up in the storyline and characters, one can sail easily. Paramount+ latest thriller series, Rabbit Hole has premiered and run its first season consisting of eight episodes. Starring Kiefer Sutherland as the series lead, the actor's role in the series evoked memories of his most famous project in 24. While John Weir is no Jack Bauer, he certainly does have a few tricks off his own and Sutherland has enjoyed playing him.

While speaking to TV Insider, Sutherland discussed the prospect of returning to the show and how much he has loved being a part of it so far. “I absolutely adored working on the show, and I absolutely love John and Glenn and their process, and I just absolutely love the cast,” he says in the interview. “It was an extraordinary group of people, and we had an awful lot of fun working, and yeah, I hope we get to do it again.” Sutherland's character, Weir, while not as brilliant with a fire arm as Bauer, has a knack for manipulation, with expertise in modern corporate espionage and now, his skills have dragged him into a wide-reaching conspiracy.

Rabbit Hole is created by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, and Sutherland hopes to continue that working relationship. However, the actor is not sure if the show will be picked up for a second season at Paramount+ and he pointed out the differences he believes exist between working for networks and streamers. “It’s so weird now because I did ten years on 24, and I did three years of Designated Survivor, two years of Touch, and those were all network-based shows — at least Designated Survivor ’til the final year, then it was Netflix,” he said. “With the networks, there was a relationship somehow that would get developed pretty quickly and you would know. You would get a sense it would be leaning one way or another, and you would pretty much know as you were finishing up your season what was going to happen.”

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Rabbit Hole:' Rob Yang & Enid Graham on Throwing Out Your Theories & Working With Kiefer Sutherland, the Genre Master

The Difference Between Network and Streaming Programming

The 24 alum went on to add, “With the streaming services — with Paramount+ and my experience with Netflix, and I have to believe with all of them because I’ve heard this from other actors and writers as well — there’s kind of a wall between the group that makes whatever the programming is and the people that actually program it, and I don’t know why, but Nielsen’s not publishing the ratings for these shows particularly. And so there’s a lot of counting and figuring that’s going on that really you’re not involved with at all. It’s just changed. So it is very odd to not have a sense of where they stand with it.” Should Paramount+ decide to descend further down the rabbit hole, Weir's relationship with his father, Ben Wilson (Charles Dance) will be put under further strain. The larger plot at play which offers scrutiny that can be applied to the underbelly of our real world.

All eight episodes of Rabbit Hole are available to stream on Paramount+. Watch the trailer below: