A lengthy new clip has been released for Paramount+'s upcoming spy thriller series, Rabbit Hole, courtesy of IGN Fan Fest. Rabbit Hole stars Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir, a master manipulator who helps corrupt corporate businesses. The show will see John being framed for murder by elites who have the capacity to control all corners of the world. In addition to Sutherland, Rabbit Hole stars Charles Dance, Meta Golding, and Enid Graham.

The new clip highlights the show's atmosphere, setting the audience up for a taut espionage thriller set in the corporate world. The clip depicts John Weir holding a meeting with his team about how to help one business hurt the success of another. He presents his team with a scheme that involves taking photos of the CEO of the opposing company with the Treasury Department Investigator to imply collusion. While one of the team members suggests Photoshop, John has an idea of how to get the two individuals that have never met before to actually be photographed together in the same place. This scene shows how the series will be a diabolical foray into corporate espionage. It also showcases the powerhouse performance that Sutherland seems to be delivering.

Rabbit Hole's first season will consist of eight episodes. The first episode is expected to clock in at about 90 minutes, while the runtime for the rest of the episodes is currently unclear. Rabbit Hole began filming in Canada in May 2022, and the show's late March 2023 release date was revealed in early January. Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, Ishan Davé, Wendy Makkena, and Mark Winnick round out the rest of the show's cast.​​​​​​

Image via Paramount+

Rabbit Hole is created by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. Requa and Ficarra are a filmmaking and writing duo who helmed the films Crazy, Stupid, Love, I Love You, Phillip Morris, and Focus. They also penned the scripts for Bad Santa and Cats and Dogs. Requa and Ficarra also serve as executive producers for Rabbit Hole, alongside Sutherland, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel, and Hunt Baldwin.

Rabbit Hole's first two episodes will premiere on Paramount+ on March 26, with new episodes dropping every Sunday after that. Check out the new clip and official synopsis below: