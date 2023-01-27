Just a couple of weeks after unveiling some first-look images and a poster for their upcoming thriller series Rabbit Hole, Paramount+ is following it up with the series’ first teaser trailer that sets the tone of what we’re about to see in the episodes from Season 1. Centered around corporate espionage, the series has 24’s Kiefer Sutherland as a master manipulator who sees the tables turn on him once he’s framed for murder by powerful people. The series premieres in late March.

The teaser trailer for Rabbit Hole makes it clear that Sutherland’s character John Weir is put in a position he’s never been put in before, and that makes him extremely paranoid. Unable to relax, sleep-deprived, and always looking over his shoulder, John will probably only get worse as the season progresses, which will push him to extreme decisions. The question is, how do you take on people who can literally manipulate and control entire populations?

Sutherland's Character Doesn't Want to Go Down The Rabbit Hole—But We Do

In addition, the trailer suggests that there’s a deeper layer to the story, especially when John states that he can’t tell the difference between what’s real and what’s not. If the series’ title is any indication, the conspiracy might run far beyond what it seems, and John’s deteriorating mental health may end up adding some unconventional elements to the story.

What Can We Expect From Rabbit Hole?

Rabbit Hole is created by John Requa and Glen Ficarra. The duo has extensive experience with action comedies and dark humor, having written popular movies like Bad Santa, I Love You Phillip Morris, and, most recently, Jungle Cruise. The Rabbit Hole teaser trailer doesn’t suggest any dark comedy elements, which means they could be hiding it or just plan on venturing into another genre altogether. One thing we know for sure is that, after powering through nine seasons of hit series 24, Sutherland is more than capable of taking on a story that might evolve into an action-packed thriller, as the trailer suggests at certain points.

Aside from Sutherland, the cast of Rabbit Hole also features Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence, Walt Klink (Arctic Circle) as The Intern, and Rob Yang (Succession), as Edward Homm.

Paramount+ premieres Rabbit Hole on March 26 with two episodes. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: