Rabbit-Proof Fence came out twenty years ago, and it remains deserving of praise for how well it has aged. With its careful depiction of both Indigenous Australians and white colonizers, this movie subtly portrays the ease with which normal people can participate in terrible systems, without ever realizing they are, indeed, villains. However, Rabbit-Proof Fence does not acquit characters that easily, employing just enough nuance to unmask the intrinsic prejudice of white settlers and their disregard towards the pain caused by their own injustice. As timely as ever, the movie’s avoidance of caricature and individual vilification allows for a better understanding of systemic oppression and wrongdoing, while still holding up a mirror to its own audience.

It was not uncommon – and to this day the case remains, for movies to fall into the trap of anthropomorphizing systemic tools of oppression into one or a few characters. This often leads to one-dimensional, evil caricatures that aren’t representative of the gray areas of reality. Especially when it comes to child protagonists, it is even expected that the conflict should surround a particularly unkind adult. Think of Matilda (1996), A Little Princess (1995) and the more obvious example, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004). Although great pieces of cinema about the difficulties that children – and particularly orphan children, must face in the real world, these movies end up deflecting the attention from an unfair and indifferent society, towards an illusion of isolated, personal responsibility.

In Rabbit-Proof Fence, however, whereas there are a handful of adult characters who are directly involved in the process of separating children from their families, they are never shown as stereotypically evil. On the contrary, there is a certain kindness, albeit hollow, in the way these characters interact with the children.

For those unfamiliar with the premise, it follows the real-life story of three Australian Aboriginal girls who were stolen from their family. Managing to flee the internment camp where they had been placed, the girls walked for nine weeks, following the rabbit-proof fence that ran for 2,400km, back to their family. All the while being chased by the white authorities who essentially kidnaped them in the first place, one of the girls is caught before being able to make it back home.

The main villain in this story, the real A. O. Neville, played by Kenneth Branagh, was the Chief Protector of Aborigines, which meant he was appointed by the Australian Government to act as the legal guardian of every Indigenous child in Australia. While A. O. Neville, the main person responsible for the girls’ displacement, is everything but sympathetic, he remains composed, calm and generally friendly towards the children in the internment camp. The children are still scared of him, however. There is a clear need to please him, mostly among the staff, who seem intent on punishing children if they don’t meet the standards of “civilization” imposed by the patriarch.

Yet, it’s during his talks and slideshows to the Australian gentry, that audiences can see how far his prejudice and misguided sense of authority can reach. Like other white settlers of his time, A. O. Neville believes in the erroneous superiority of his ethnicity and wishes to erase Indigenous culture, through forced assimilation. The point here, however, is that there is no reason to believe his intolerance and chauvinism extend beyond that of his peers. A. O. Neville cannot be seen as singularly antagonistic or extraordinarily immoral. He represents, in quite the literal manner, the mainstream way of thinking at the time, among his own community. What Rabbit-Proof Fence does here is to denounce an entire system and way of thinking, rather than inadvertently place the blame onto individual players.

That said, a similar thing happens with another character – the Aboriginal tracker who has been forced into servitude to the settlement. He is tasked with tracking down and returning the girls who try to escape. Audiences are told his own daughter is in the internment camp, held over his head as extra incentive for him to stay. Although silent throughout the vast majority of his screen time, the tracker has no choice but to betray his kin, working for a system that holds his survival (and his daughter’s) for ransom. But as with A. O. Neville, the movie does not play into platitudes. The average movie fan would be expecting the tracker to have his own point of no return, but the truth is that he never does.

Although it seems that, at times, the tracker is happy, proud or simply impressed by the girls’ resilience and dexterity in avoiding him, he is left without a redeeming arc. Until the very end, the tracker does what he has been compelled to do, and if he doesn’t succeed, it’s not for a lack of trying. Again, Rabbit-Proof Fence understands the complexities of human behavior and how these are dictated by society at large. Institutions are evil, not people. One could be driven to condemn the tracker’s actions, but it should be clear to anyone paying attention that he has little to no choice in doing what he does.

That is not to say the movie totally absolves individual people from any guilt. These white, adult characters still do use corporal punishment, still do disregard human suffering as part of a greater narrative – one that, surely, they must have understood benefited only their own culture. Some more active or passive than others, all ended up contributing to the same abuse and persecution.

What truly marks Rabbit-Proof Fence as a gem of Australian cinema is the care with which focus is placed. The white authorities are almost hidden in the cloak of their overbearing, oppressive system, their personalities mere symptoms of their upbringing. Whereas the girls – exposed to the open desert during their escape, are allowed to shine in their endurance, their commitment to family and Country and the inescapable feeling that something greater than life is guiding them, safely, back to their loved ones. In the end, Molly, the main character, is crying to her family, “I lost one. I lost one.” and one can only think of the thousands of children who were not allowed to find their own way back home.