In the wild world of cinema, there are a myriad of reasons why one actor might get picked over another. Sometimes the reasons are obvious, other times they're kept hidden, and just as often, the choice can seem inspired or baffling. When David Cronenberg began the process of casting his second major film, Rabid, he had in mind the up-and-coming Sissy Spacek for the lead role. Spacek had only just started making her name in movies with titles like Badlands, but she was not quite the superstar she would become after leading 1976's Carrie. The fates did not align for Rabid and Spacek, and adult film superstar Marilyn Chambers ended up taking the role. The reason? Sissy Spacek’s accent was too thick, and she had “too many freckles.”

What Is ‘Rabid’ About?

Those who have seen Rabid would probably have a hard time imagining anyone but Chambers in the role of Rose Miller. The movie is full of Cronenberg’s signature sexually tinged body horror, with Rose being a car crash victim who succumbs to a terrible mutation during reconstructive surgery. This mutation manifests as an orifice in Rose’s armpit from which a “stinger” protrudes to pierce unsuspecting victims. Once stung, the victims are vulnerable to Rose, who is compelled to feed on human blood. And of course, the victims soon go full zombie mode and attack everyone around them, causing chaos across Montreal. It’s a crazy, creepy story, and it hinges quite a bit on the sexual allure of its leading lady. Chambers was a massive figure in the adult film world at the time and was known for her innocent, “girl next door” sort of appeal. This combination of sexuality and disarming innocence is put to great use in Rabid, and Chambers, acting in her first mainstream role, reportedly impressed David Cronenberg with her professional work ethic. He relates in his book, Cronenberg on Cronenberg, that he "...thought she had real talent, and [I] expected her to go on and do other straight movies."

Why Marilyn Chambers Won Out Over Sissy Spacek

Cronenberg had found success with his first film, and the Canadian Film Development Corporation was eager to fund his next project. However, certain Canadian critics felt Shivers had been “too pornographic,", and put pressure on the government-run CFDC for funding it with Canadian tax-payer dollars. In his book, the director describes how Rabid was "cross-collateralized" with another film that fell through, and Cronenberg was eventually able to secure funding for Rabid to the tune of about 500,000 Canadian dollars.

Though this was more than double the budget that he had for his first major release, it was still pretty tight, owing in part to the director’s heightened ambitions for Rabid. Because of this financial constraint, the filmmakers knew they could not afford a major star, and as such, Cronenberg set his sights on up-and-comer Spacek. He had seen Spacek in the Terrence Malick masterpiece Badlands and felt she would be great for the role of Rose. However, as outlined in Cronenberg on Cronenberg, producer John Dunning disagreed. Dunning was apparently not a fan of the Texan actress's accent, and he even thought she had “too many freckles.” Instead, producer Ivan Reitman (of later Ghostbusters fame) suggested adult superstar Marilyn Chambers for the role, and with no pressure to say yes or no, Cronenberg agreed to audition her.

David Cronenberg Put a Nod to Sissy Spacek and 'Carrie' in 'Rabid'

Chambers ended up being the perfect choice for the role for several reasons, even beyond her performance. As Cronenberg explains in his book, Rabid needed a big star in order to appeal to foreign distributors, but he knew he could not afford one. Chambers was one of the most notable adult film stars in the world at the time, but she was looking to break into mainstream film. This meant she was a famous but relatively affordable leading lady. Chambers lends a certain sensuality to the role that might not have come through with the generally more reserved Spacek. To be sure, Spacek had done some provocative roles up to that point, but it is difficult to imagine that same kind of lurid seductiveness coming from her. And with a more serious career beginning to open up in front of her, Spacek may not have been very willing to try. Brian de Palma’s Carrie would come out in 1976 during production of Rabid, cementing Spacek’s star status for good. Cronenberg even paid a small tribute to his original choice by featuring a Carrie poster in Rabid as Rose walks down the street.

The right actor can often make or break a role, and sometimes, even the best actors are not the right fit for a given character. It is impossible to know if Rabid would have been better or more successful with Sissy Spacek as Rose, but it is equally difficult to imagine Rabid without Marilyn Chambers. David Cronenberg was a director finding his authoritative voice with his second film, and Chambers was an actor looking for a door to mainstream movies. This match ended up being perfect for the sexually charged horror in Rabid, and even though nobody ever got to experience Sissy Spacek in a Cronenberg horror, perhaps that is just as well. “What-ifs” are fun, but Rabid is wonderful just the way it is, even without freckles.

