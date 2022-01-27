Netflix unveiled today the trailer and release date for RACE: Bubba Wallace, a six-part docuseries that is set to premiere in late February. The project will provide a closer look into the life and career of Bubba Wallace, who made history as the first full-time Black NASCAR driver who was slammed for taking a stand against racial injustice in the elite ranks of the racing competition.

The trailer provides footage from a series of peak events that showcase how much pressure Wallace was under both on and off the race tracks, as he had to deal not only with car accidents and malfunctions like any NASCAR racer, but also with backlash regarding his demand that the Confederate flag be removed from NASCAR events. Spoiler alert: it didn’t do wonders for his mental health.

When talking about being the subject of the docuseries, Wallace shared his thoughts on the project and revealed that no stone was left unturned when it came to chronicling his life and career:

“This is unlike any project I’ve ever participated in; it's a raw, emotional and completely transparent account of the events that took place throughout the 2020 and 2021 NASCAR seasons. With me, what you see is what you get. You’ll witness the peaks and valleys of the sport and see how one's actions off of the race track are just as important as the ones on it. One of the most compelling pieces of the series is the additional insight the viewers will gain by hearing from my peers, family and some of my partners that played a role in this monumental journey. Join me as we break down barriers, confront controversy, and welcome a new fan base to the sport of NASCAR.”

All episodes of RACE: Bubba Wallace are directed and executive produced by Emmy nominee Erik Parker. The director has an extensive experience with documentaries and with chronicling landmark events, having directed titles such as Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America and the acclaimed L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.

Netflix premieres the six episodes of RACE: Bubba Wallace on February 22.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Both the personal and professional tracks of race car driver Bubba Wallace's life are chronicled in this new docuseries. With exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, his first with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, the series traces his rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver and the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice. Over the course of six episodes, Wallace reckons with who he is on and off the track, finding himself as both a driver and an activist. He confronts his mental health issues and permanently alters the notoriously white and conservative sport of racing by inspiring the ban on the Confederate flag. While dealing with the stress of competition and the public fallout both at the track and on social media from his stand, Wallace is supported in his efforts by his family and members of the racing community. The series includes appearances by Bubba’s fiancée and family members, his team behind-the-scenes, 23XI Racing co-owner and top NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, fellow drivers Kyle Busch and Richard Petty, NASCAR executives, as well as commentators Michael Strahan, Jemele Hill, and W. Kamau Bell who help contextualize what it means to be the only Black individual in a white space.

