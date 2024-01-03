You've seen Ford v Ferrari, now get ready for an all-new racing rivalry biopic with Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia. Originally titled '2 Win', Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia does just what the title implies, telling the story of a tense and historic rivalry between two automobile titans during the 1983 Rally World Championships. Being the latter in the title, Lancia at the time was struggling for relevancy in the packed and appropriately competitive industry, making them a tried and true underdog in what will undoubtedly be the biggest race of their lives.

To learn more about the upcoming racing drama, and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia.

Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia Experience the riveting underdog story of the 1983 Rally World Championships, inspired by true events. This moving sports drama puts you in the driver’s seat for a thrilling ride. Release Date January 18, 2024 Director Stefano Mordini Cast Riccardo Scamarcio , Daniel Brühl , Volker Bruch , Katie Clarkson-Hill Rating R Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Biography , sport Writers Filippo Bologna , Stefano Mordini , Riccardo Scamarcio

When Does 'Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia' Come Out?

Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia will be rushing onto screens everywhere faster than you may think, as the racing biopic will be released everywhere on Friday, January 5th, 2024. That's just a little over a week after another anticipated racing biopic, Michael Mann's Ferrari, hits theaters, so 2024 might be beginning with another great double-feature opportunity.

Where Can You Watch 'Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia'?

As soon as Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia starts its race on January 5th, there will be a large variety of ways to experience this bold sports rivalry. The first is in movie theaters, as again, Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia will be getting a theatrical release in early January. If you'd rather watch the race unfold from the comfort of your own home, then you're in luck! Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia will also be available to rent on demand and buy digitally the same day it releases in theaters. There is no word yet on if and when Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia will get a streaming release. That said, the film's distributor, Lionsgate, has a history of releasing their more prominent franchises like John Wick and The Hunger Games on Peacock, so that could be a potential streaming platform option for Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia, should Lionsgate aim for a streaming release.

Does 'Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia' Have a Trailer?

The first trailer for 'Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia' debuted right here on Collider on December 4th and was released one day later on Lionsgate's official YouTube channel on December 5th. The trailer right away makes it clear how big of a deal the 1983 Rally World Championship was, being the number one most-watched sporting event on the planet. The trailer also introduces the film's main character and Lancia team manager, Cesare Fiorio (Riccardo Scamarcio), who has grand aspirations to beat Lancia's historic rival, Audi, in the race. To do this, Cesare will need a perfect car, a perfect driver, and a perfect plan to pull this off, all of which he thinks he has.

Who Stars in 'Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia'?

Leading the cast of Race for Glory: Audi vs Lancia in the role of real-life Lancia team manager Cesare Fiorio is Riccardo Scamarcio, best known for another Lionsgate movie as the villainous Santino D'Antonio in John Wick: Chapter 2. In addition to starring in Race For Glory: Audi vs. Lancia, Scamarcio is also credited for co-writing and co-producing the film. Joining Scamarcio in the film as the antagonistic leader of the Audi contingent is Daniel Brühl, who previously starred in another racing rivalry drama nearly a decade ago with the fan-favorite Ron Howard picture, Rush.

Also a part of the cast of Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia are Volker Bruch (The Girl in the Spider's Web), Katie Clarkson-Hill (Hanna), Esther Garrel (Call Me by Your Name), Giorgio Montanini (Grazie ragazzi), Gianmaria Martini (Piazza Fontana: The Italian Conspiracy), and Haley Bennett (Swallow).

What is 'Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia' About?

The official plot synopsis of Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia reads as follows:

"Feel the thrill of the road with this action-packed sports drama inspired by true events. Daniel Brühl (The King’s Man) and Riccardo Scamarcio (A Haunting in Venice) star in a true David vs. Goliath story spotlighting the intense rivalry between Germany (Audi) and Italy (Lancia) at the 1983 Rally World Championships. Against all odds, Lancia battles to regain its former glory with an unbeatable combination of bold innovation and extraordinary courage."

Who is Making 'Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia'?

Directing Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia is Stefano Mordini, best known for his work on The Invisible Witness and Pericle. Mordini is also credited with writing the film along with Riccardo Scamarcio, along with Perfect Strangers scribe Filippo Bologna. Riccardo Scamarcio, Resident Evil franchise producer Victor Hadida, and The Last Emperor producer Jeremy Thomas are producing the racing film.

Also attached to the crew of Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia are cinematographer Luigi Martinucci (The Ignorant Angels), editors Massimo Fiocchi (I'm Not Scared) and Davide Minotti (The Way to the Mountains), and costume designer Grazia Materia (Perfect Strangers).

Other Racing Rivalry Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

Rush (2013)

Another racing masterpiece starring Daniel Brühl, Rush tells the true story of Formula 1 racers James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl). What makes Rush unique from other sports rivalry movies is how the film thoroughly explores both of its subjects, treating them as equals instead of respective protagonists and antagonists. Not to mention, the film also has some thrilling racing set-pieces. Rush is available to stream on Netflix.

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

An Oscar-winning achievement from director James Mangold, Ford v Ferrari shows the underdog journey of how Ford became a serious name in racing and took on the juggernaut that is Ferrari. All of this comes from the perspective of Carroll Shleby (Matt Damon) and Ken Miles (Christian Bale) as they defied all odds to become the new reigning champs of a vastly competitive industry. Ford v Ferrari is available to stream on Hulu.

Ferrari (2023)

A perfect companion piece to Ford v Ferrari, Ferrari looks at the other side of the historic rivalry. The long overdue feature film return of Michael Mann, the film explores the contentious history and achievements of Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver), showing the lengths he went to in order to lead one of the biggest and most prominent names in the automobile industry. Ferrari hit theaters on December 25th.

