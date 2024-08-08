The Big Picture Race explores Jesse Owens' journey to Olympic victory in the face of racial discrimination and political pressure.

The Olympic Games are an important gathering of the world’s greatest athletes that allows for different nations to engage in friendly competition and celebrate their civic pride. Given the tremendous amount of effort and resources that are poured into the games, it is unsurprising that there are many great movies about the Olympics. While the games themselves attract some interesting personalities, there are also political and social developments that factor into the way that the competitions are perceived. The underrated sports film Race explores one of the most fascinating competitions in the history of the Olympics with its study of Jesse Owens, an African-American athlete who won the Gold Medals in the 100-meter run, 200-meter run, long jump, and 100 x 4 meter relay at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.

It’s a bit surprising that Race didn’t perform better upon its initial debut, but audience interest in inspirational sports movies may have been declining in the aftermath of 1990s hits like Jerry Maguire and The Sandlot. Race debuted in theaters in February 2016, making it a few months shy of being in the thick of the 2015 Academy Award race, but also too early to be relevant to audiences who were interested in the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. It's unfortunate that this remarkable gem didn’t hit with its intended audience. Race is a profound drama that examines how Owens perseveres amidst physical strain and racial backlash to become one of the most celebrated athletes of all time.

What Is the Olympic Sports Drama 'Race' About?

Race examines how Owens started off as a student at Ohio State University and eventually became convinced to join the school’s athletics department. Owens (Stephan James) is more than a little cagey about working with one of the school’s most important institutions; he is the first in his family to attend college, and has already faced severe racial discrimination from many of the white athletes on the running team. However, Owens’ skills intrigue the school’s coach, Larry Snyder (Jason Sudeikis), who believes he has the potential to compete on an Olympic level. Owens is once again hesitant about the impending games, as Nazi Germany’s fascist propaganda has dissuaded many athletes from attending the 1936 competition. However, Owens comes to accept that his victory could not only change the course of his own life, but serve as an inspiration to many people that are suffering from oppression. What begins as a straightforward inspirational sports story becomes a captivating drama about the importance of using one’s skills for the betterment of others.

Race benefits from the attention to detail that it pays to Owens’ personal life, which helps the film build empathy for him in the moments leading up to the climactic competition. A competition like the dash requires an inherently high level of focus and stamina, as the athletes are given a very short window of time in which any minor mistake could cost them a victory. Concentration proves to be challenging for Owens, as he is also trying to handle his family life and avoid potentially violent interactions with the racists on campus. Race shows the unique heroism of Owens that made him so selfless; he is ultimately fighting to win trophies for a country that doesn’t truly see him as an equal.

WWII Heightens the Stakes of Jesse Owens' Story

Race examines how consequential the 1936 Olympic Games were due to their proximity to World War II. Adolf Hitler’s regime had amassed significant power over the course of the decade, and saw the opportunity to prove its athletic might to the world in the form of the Olympic Games. Race is remarkably sincere in how Owens comes to understand the responsibility that he is saddled with when he is running against Nazi athletes; he represents that very idea of democracy, and his loss could cause many to lose hope. This is a burden that he becomes more challenging for him to cope with as the stakes get raised; Owens recognizes that he is tasked with proving the merits of the Democratic institutions when the very fabric of his country was in crisis.

Additionally, Owens begins to recognize that the opportunity for a Black athlete to succeed when the entire world’s eyes are watching is an unmissable chance for him to help advance the Civil Rights movement. However, Race doesn't suggest that Owens was only motivated by politics; he had a personal desire to keep improving his own skills, as without running, he believes he would have nothing else. Scenes with Owens and his family indicate that he is just as determined to earn the respect of those who supported him as he is to advance the rights of black people in the country. Director Stephen Hopkins may be best known for his work on action films like Blown Away and Predator 2, but he shows a remarkable intimacy in examining the dichotomy of Owens' life by comparing the visual excitement of the racing scenes with the mundane moments of his time at home.

Race also benefits from the charisma of its two lead performances, both of whom capture a sense of integrity that never feels like it is becoming too saccharine. There’s a quiet sensitivity to James’ performance that is very moving, as Owens is someone who has always had to avoid being prideful due to the potential racial backlash he could receive. Casting a comedic actor like Sudeikis in a more serious part could have stuck out like a sore thumb, but he gives an emotionally dynamic performance that avoids falling into the “inspirational white coach” stereotype. It’s revealed later on in the story that Sudeikis' Snyder himself had once had the opportunity to compete on an Olympic level, but could never fulfill his potential. He sees the opportunity to reframe his own legacy by providing Owens with the emotional and strategic support that he needs.

Race doesn’t sanitize the reality of what the aftermath of Owens’ victory looked like, which makes it feel far more authentic when compared to other films about the Olympic Games. Classics like Chariots of Fire, The Boys in the Boat, or Eddie the Eagle ended their stories with a victory, but Race concludes by showing Owens not being able to participate in a celebration held in his honor because of his race. Race is a powerful celebration of everything that Owens achieved, and it doesn’t attempt to downplay an issue that was far more complex.

