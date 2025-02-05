There’s a lot of hip-swiveling and pettiness that’s about to zoom across your screen, as Collider has the exclusive first look at Kevin Claydon and Phil Moniz’s co-directed feature, Racewalkers. Ahead of its February 21 world premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival, we’re inviting audiences to take a peek at the laugh-out-loud sports comedy that will help you step into the bizarre sport of race walking. Featuring leading performances from Moniz (Nine Films About Technology), Claydon (A Dog’s Journey), and Robbie Amell (The Tomorrow People), Racewalkers promises to give audiences a story unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.

Track coach Will Lester (Moniz) is incredibly down on his luck. With his career in the tubes, he finally sees a glimmer of hope after crossing paths with ex-pro-pitcher, Matt Mackenzie (Claydon). Exhausted from his time in the league, Matt needs a break from the bright lights and packed stadium but still wants to keep his athletic physique. Jumping in with the answer to all of Matt’s problems, Will spots the stride of a champion and recruits the former baseballer to the wacky and wonderful world of racewalking. Although he might be new to the sport, Matt proves that he has what it takes to leave the competition in the dust, but he’ll see what he’s made of when he comes up against the country’s top walker, Ched Lester (Amell).

It’s game time in our exclusive sneak peek of Racewalkers, as Amell’s Ched — dressed from top to bottom in race walking gear — comes around the corner of a race, pumping his arms like a madman. As he approaches his coach, who is posted up alongside a news reporter, Ched grabs a bottle of water and sashays along his way. Then, we see who the news team is really there for, as Matt (Claydon) keeps pace with the rest of the competitors, lagging behind Ched. Furious, Ched’s coach takes as many water bottles as he can and books it.

The Ensemble Behind ‘Racewalkers’

Filling out the supporting cast of Racewalkers is a lineup that includes Jess Salgueiro (The Boys), Greg Bryk (Bitten), Italia Ricci (The Imperfects), Ryan Blakely (The Expanse), Milton Barnes (Pacific Rim), Rebekah Francoz (Night Owl) and Trevor Hayes (The Business). In a statement celebrating the film’s Slamdance Film Festival debut announcement, Moniz said:

“We wanted to make people laugh and tug on a few heartstrings while shining a light on an underdog sport no one really knows—racewalking. We believe in creating stories with heart, and Racewalkers is brimming it.”

Piggybacking that sentiment, Moniz’s co-director and co-star, Claydon added:

“Comedies about little-known sports are a blast—especially when everyone’s wearing four-inch shorts. We’re so proud to premiere at Slamdance 2025 and share this passion project with audiences.”

You can check out our exclusive first look at Racewalkers above.