The leading man of The Bachelor Season 25, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, who won Matt's season, have recently split after almost five years together. The relationship between Rachael and Matt was anything but easy in the beginning due to the controversy surrounding Rachael attending an antebellbum-themed party during her time as a college student. Photos resurfaced online during Season 25 of Rachael at an "antebellum-themed" party. Considering Matt made Bachelor history as the first Black Bachelor, fans of the show had every right to be concerned regarding Rachael's intentions.

Despite the resurfaced photos that circled social media, Matt chose Rachael, and they spent the next four years together. However, the pair recently decided to call it quits, and fans are hopeful they will see Rachael as the leading lady in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Although this may seem like a fun and exciting idea, this franchise is the opposite of what Rachael needs.

'The Bachelorette' Is Stressful

Matt had shared a post with all of his followers on Instagram to share the news that he and Rachael had split. Fans were quite shocked, because of how in love they looked throughout their social media posts. A few days after Matt announced to the world that the pair had split, Rachael appeared as a guest on Alexandra Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast to explain what had happened. Matt could not envision a future involving marriage and kids with Rachael, which completely blindsided her.

Ever since this podcast dropped, there have been ideas swirling around the Internet that Rachael should become the next Bachelorette. Although this may seem like a great idea, it is not. This franchise is the last thing Rachael should be doing, let alone focusing on. Although becoming the lead role in a show all about romance and finding "the one" seems enticing, it would add a lot of unnecessary stress after just being dumped by the man she thought was "the one" in the very same franchise. The Bachelor and The Bachelorette take up months of the contestant's time, which Rachael could use to heal. Maria Georgas, a contestant on Joey Graziadei's season, appeared on Call Her Daddy as well, and referred to the show as "an extensive process", and it is something she has no interest in going through again. Maria also shared that the role of The Bachelorette Season 21 was originally given to her, not Jenn Tran, but Maria turned it down due to the emotional and mental strain that a show like this can cause. After getting broken up with and being blindsided, Rachael should not go through an extensive process to possibly find love again.

'The Bachelorette' Is Filled With Red Flags