The Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell is spilling the beans on where she stands with her ex, Matt James. The former couple met and fell in love while filming The Bachelor Season 25 in 2020, where Matt was the leading man. After being together for four years, Rachael and Matt called it quits in January 2025. However, that doesn’t mean things are bitter between the exes. In fact, they still keep up with each other’s lives on social media.

Recently, Zachary Reality posted a TikTok about Rachael liking one of Matt’s posts about his trip to Africa. Soon enough, Rachael took to the comments and shared that she never hated Matt, despite their breakup. The former Bachelor contestant added that she will always be rooting for her ex and wishing him the best. “At the end of the day, a like is just alike. We’re all good over here,” concluded Rachael.

She also responded to a bunch of fans in the comments section and clarified her position. One user speculated that the exes would get back together, to which, Rachel responded: “Fear Not.” When another fan told her to “stand up,” Rachel claimed that she was standing and doing what was good for herself. The reality star also denied rumors of her unfollowing James on social media or attempting to reconcile with him by liking his post.

Rachael Kirkconnell Has No Plans of Giving Up on Love

The Bachelor alum recently spoke to PEOPLE about being single on Valentine’s Day after her recent breakup. Rachael admitted that the day was different for her this time around, she was still “loving the season.” The reality star confessed that she has always been a huge fan of Valentine’s Day and added that the occasion doesn’t necessarily need to be focused on one’s relationship.

As part of her celebrations, Rachael attended Amazon’s Galentine’s Day Staycation along with other influencers and reality stars including Ciara Miller from Summer House. While talking about the experience, Rachael shared that all the girls were extremely kind and fun to be around. She also talked about spending February 14, 2025, with her female friends and going on a trip to Las Vegas with them.

Rachael also talked about her plans after Valentine’s Day and admitted that she wanted to focus on herself and her goals. The reality star expressed that she does feel lonely at times, but quickly tells herself to be happy about spending time with her own self. Despite all that, Rachael confessed that she is still a “hopeless romantic” and will keep searching for her Prince Charming. However, she wants her next relationship to be organic, instead of having to force a connection with someone who might not be right for her. The Bachelor Season 29 is currently airing on ABC every Monday. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.