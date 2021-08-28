With director Mark Waters' He’s All That now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard about their reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That. During the fun and playful interview, they shared some great stories from the filming of She’s All That, what it was like on the first day of filming He’s All That since they were now playing the grownups, and talked about how would they have handled social media if they had it in the 90s. In addition, you can watch Lillard film a Tic Tok during the interview.

As you’ve seen in the trailer, He’s All That is about a teen social media influencer (Addison Rae) who bets her friend that she can turn an antisocial classmate (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king material. Things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL He’s All That also stars Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Myra Molloy, Isabella Crovetti, and Annie Jacob.

How would they have handled social media and how quickly gossip gets reported if they had been dealing with it in the 90s?

What was it going to set the first day to play the parents after being the kids in She’s All That?

What do they remember about making She’s All That?

Here’s the He’s All That synopsis.

In this reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That, Padgett (Tik Tok star Addison Rae) has mastered her perfect high school life: She’s a popular beauty influencer with a huge following, and her hot pop star boyfriend makes her the envy of everyone on her feed. But after she catches him cheating while livestreaming, she goes viral for all the wrong reasons. To repair her reputation, Padgett makes a risky bet that she can turn her scruffy antisocial classmate Cameron (Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan) into prom king material. Things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL—and learning no one is quite who they seem on social media, least of all herself.

