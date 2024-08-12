The Big Picture Rachael Lillis, known for voicing iconic Pokémon characters, passed away at 46 after battling cancer.

Her last known role was in the show Ollie & Scoops; she also starred in anime like Your Lie in April.

Veronica Taylor and other voice actors expressed their gratitude and fond memories of working with Lillis.

American voice actress, Rachael Lillis, has passed away at the age of 46. Her Pokémon co-star, Veronica Taylor, shared on social media Lillis lost her battle with cancer. It was also announced that memorial plans are in the works and that the late-voice actress was grateful for all the love and support she received.

Lillis is known for her role in the Pokémon anime, as she played iconic characters, such as Misty and Team Rocket's Jessie. She also voiced some of the Pokémon in the show, such as Beautifly, Torchic, Chansey, and Jigglypuff, just to name a few. She was in the show from 1997 to 2015. Some other notable roles Lillis starred in include Your Lie in April, Hunter x Hunter, Winx Club, and Berserk. Her last known voice acting role was in the 2019 show, Ollie & Scoops, where she played a Maths Teacher in one episode.

Other Voice Actors Who Responded to Lillis' Death

When Taylor broke the news of Lillis' passing, she praised the voice actress for her talent and how she "Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills." She also added that she was lucky to work with her and was so glad to be her friend.

Other Pokémon voice actors, such as Daman Mills and Eric Stuart, responded to the news on social media. Mills stated that while he never got to meet her, he is aware of her work as he watched the show when he was a kid. Meanwhile, Stuart, who voiced Team Rocket Member, James, in the show, reflected on how kind Lillis' was and how she will always be his "partner in comedic crime."

In addition, many people in the Pokémon community have shared their condolences towards the late-voice actress. Fan site, Bublagarden, asked if there is a charity or cause they could donate to in honour of Lillis. Meanwhile, many fans thanked the voice actress for making their childhoods memorable and that the anime was their comfort show.

Our condolences go out to Lillis' family.