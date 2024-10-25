Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is giving a health update after recently sparking concern among her fans. The Rachael Ray in Tuscany star admitted that she had been injured, which prevented her from engaging in activities she enjoys during her leisure time.

During the debut episode of her new podcast, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, on October 22, 2024, featuring Jenny Mollen, Rachael Ray confessed that she had suffered a couple of nasty falls while talking about engaging in high-powered activities in her free time. The celebrity chef shared that she loves chores and performing physical labor. The former talk show host noted how she adores activities like carrying wood and even has a fun competition in her head with her husband, John M. Cusimano, on who can carry more. Ray also noted how her bad falls have prevented her from performing these physical tasks recently and that she hasn't been doing them for a while now.

Fans’ health concerns were sparked by a clip from her show Rachael Ray in Tuscany, shared on her Instagram on September 2, 2024. The clip featured Ray paying tribute to the late Tony Bennett by whipping up his favorite dish, ossobuco. Ray appeared to be slurring in the clip, which led to fans flooding her comments section with assumptions and health concerns. Although the information shared on the podcast wasn’t a direct explanation, it could be the possible reason behind her slurred speech.

Rachael Ray Isn’t Planning on Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Rachael Ray is not one of those individuals who likes to sit around and be idle! The name of her new podcast, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, is a testament to her mantra of not wanting to slow down as she basks in hustle culture. PEOPLE exclusively revealed details about the celebrity chef’s latest endeavor on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

According to a press release, the podcast is intended to focus on the driving force behind how one faces life’s challenges. Ray strives to touch upon “the highs and lows” of hard work. The celebrity chef has described her podcast as raw and unscripted while noting that connecting with people and forming connections on a personal level fuels her. The press release for the podcast gives fans a better summary of all that it will entail in the following words:

“It will feature a “melting pot” of conversations with celebrities, chefs, artists, musicians and other familiar faces — with ”no topic off-limits.”

Following its debut episode on October 22, 2024, with Mollen, the podcast’s lineup of guests is exciting and diverse. Episode 2, set to release on October 29, 2024, will feature The Morning Show actor Billy Crudup. Future guests also include but aren’t limited to Bob Harper, Anne Burrell, Harlan Coben, Jacques Pepin, Jeremy Sisto, and Billy Porter.

New episodes of Rachael Ray in Tuscany Season 1 air on Mondays at 9/8 central on the FYI channel. The episode can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu