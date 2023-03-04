Daytime lifestyle show The Rachael Ray Show will finish after seventeen seasons, according to a recent Deadline report. Whilst host Rachael Ray will move on to a career in television production, the news comes after the recent cancellation of other daytime shows, including Dr Phil. “In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael,” host Ray said. “However, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career.”

President of CBS Media Ventures, Steve LoCascio, confirmed the news, expressing his gratitude for the show’s ability to reach a wide audience with a ‘relatable’ host. “When Rachael debuted her show seventeen years ago, she was a game-changer in the daytime space. She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor,” he said. He went on to wish Ray all the best with her new ventures. “We’re proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We’ll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we’ll always be family.”

Ray will not be leaving the industry altogether, however, as she begins a new career in production. “My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution,” Ray said, revealing that she will now be “putting all [her] energies into [her] recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios.” In this new venture, Ray will be teaming up with New York City-based and Emmy-nominated company, Intentional Content. Already, Ray has worked with them on her Food Network series, 30 Minute Meals and Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home. “Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together,” Ray added.

Image via Rachel Ray Show

Related: 'CSI: Vegas' Renewed for Season 3 at CBS

The Rachel Ray Show is not the first daytime show to have been cancelled in the last twelve months. This season will mark the end for popular long-running shows Dr. Phil (another CBS Television Distribution program), Judge Mathis, and The People’s Court, with several other shows having already wrapped up. Apart from CBS’ The Doctors and Daily Mail TV, the last twelve months also saw the conclusion of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, Maury, Dr. Oz, and The Real. On the other hand, Drew Barrymore's CBS show The Drew Barrymore Show was recently renewed for another season.

The Rachael Ray Show debuted in September 2006, quickly earning the show a number one spot in its syndicated strip. Featuring Ray’s culinary skills, celebrity interviews, health and lifestyle tips, make-overs, musical performances, and other lifestyle segments, the show has been nominated for 37 Daytime Emmys and won three awards for the category of Outstanding Talk Show. The series is executive produced by Janet Annino.

The Rachael Ray Show is currently streaming on Pluto (in the United States) with episodes also available on Youtube. Check out the following clip of one of her recipe segments below: