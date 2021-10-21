Fans of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, rejoice! Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna are reuniting once again to develop a new comedy series for Hulu. According to Variety, the series is going to be called Badass (And Her Sister) and focuses on a spy (played by Bloom) and her twin sister (also played by Bloom).

Brosh McKenna and Bloom would serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers on the series. It will be an ABC Signature production, which is where Brosh McKenna and her Lean Machine have an overall deal. But the two reuniting to do a comedy once again is a big deal. Brosh McKenna is known outside of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for her work on films like The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses, Morning Glory, and We Bought a Zoo. You may also recognize Bloom from her joyous takes at the Tony Awards backstage each year.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ran on the CW for four seasons and was an incredible look at mental health mixed with a musical theatre twist. Bloom, who made a name for herself in musical comedy, starred as Rebecca Bunch, who sang songs about her own struggles, her love life, and coming to terms with who she was as a person. The show spawned a small tour of songs from the show, as well as inspired fans across the country each week. Getting another comedy from this duo is sure to be a wonderfully fun and wild time.

Image via The CW

Badass (And Her Sister) follows a badass spy who gets tired of her sexy lifestyle and decides to go live with her twin sister. As the title implies, the two together figure out what it means to be badass. So two versions of Bloom? What's not to be excited about with a show like this? Especially if she's a badass spy?! (Can we hope that there will be at least one episode with a musical number?)

There is currently no release date for Badass (And Her Sister), but it certainly can't come soon enough.

