Rachel Bloom is Phoebe Glazer, the daughter of diabolical agent Bebe Glazer, in new images from the second season of Paramount+'s revived Frasier. Unlike her mother, Phoebe and Frasier Crane have a lot in common - so much so that Frasier becomes concerned that they might be related. Entertainment Weekly has the images and an interview with Bloom, who describes Bebe as "one of the greatest characters ever created for television."

Although Frasier lives in terror and awe of Harriet Sansom Harris' Bebe, he and fellow opera fan Phoebe get along just fine, as seen in the new images. In fact, Frasier apparently wonders if they're related - which isn't impossible. In the 1995 episode "Agents in America, Part 3", Frasier and Bebe had a brief tryst after a heated contract negotiation with KACL, much to the horror of Frasier's friends and family. Could Phoebe have been the result? You'll have to tune into the second season when it premieres on Paramount+ on September 19.

Who Else Is Guest-Starring In 'Frasier' Season 2?

This season of Frasier will see the doc meet up with all sorts of familiar faces - and some new ones. His old friend and producer, Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) will return in a recurring role this season, after turning up in last year's season finale. In tow is her daughter, Alice (now played by Greer Grammer), who was born in the original Frasier series' fifth-season finale. Frasier's former KACL coworkers Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe (Dan Butler) and Gil Chesterton (Edward Hibbert) are also set to return. New characters for this season include Amy Sedaris as Doc Stathos, a therapist and Frasier superfan; Patricia Heaton as Holly, a bartender who becomes Frasier's new love interest; and Yvette Nicole Brown as Dr. Monica Finch, the overachieving sister of Frasier's colleague Olivia.

Frasier's suspicion wouldn't be the first time potential paternity issues entered Frasier's life. In the original series episode "Fathers and Sons", the Crane family gets a visit from Leland Barton (M*A*S*H's David Ogden Stiers), the former assistant of Frasier's late mother. His erudite and intellectual nature, as well as his onetime closeness with Mrs. Crane, leads Frasier's father Martin to believe that Barton may have been the real father of Frasier and Niles. However, his suspicions are dispelled when Barton reveals a secret he shared with Martin's late wife: he's gay.

Frasier's second season will premiere on Paramount+ on September 19, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.