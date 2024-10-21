After facing some stiff competition from rival networks, ABC is set to bring Rachel Bloom back to broadcast television. The co-creator and star of The CW's musical comedy-drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is developing Do You Want Kids?, a new single-camera series that she's once again set to lead in addition to co-writing. This time, however, her creative partner will be her husband, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers and How I Met Your Mother writer Dan Gregor. Both will write the half-hour series with 20th Studios producing and Steve Levitan and Danielle Stokdyk executive producing through Levitan Productions.

Do You Want Kids? will follow a husband and wife across two universes. In one, they decide to have a child and take on all the responsibility that entails, while in the other, they decide against having kids altogether. The series tracks the ripple effects of that decision, showing just how different their lives are between both universes. Bloom and Gregor will bring their own experiences as parents to the series, though there are no finer details yet as to what the story could entail.

In addition to being Bloom's big broadcast return, the series also reunites the team behind her previous ill-fated role on Hulu's Reboot. Led by Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville, it was left behind after just one season despite positive reviews and featured Bloom in the role of an indie film upstart tapped to co-showrun the reboot of a popular 2000s sitcom with its original creator and her estranged father, played by Paul Reiser. Levitan and Stokdyk were both attached to that series as producers as well, alongside 20th Century. There's hope that Do You Want Kids? can enjoy a longer life than Reboot with Bloom at the helm. She earned an Emmy and a Golden Globe during Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's run and boasts recent roles in The School for Good and Evil, Julia, and Frasier.

Bloom and Gregor Bring Impressive Resumes to the Table

Close

Beyond Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bloom also honed her comedy chops as a writer on Robot Chicken. Gregor's credits, meanwhile, span a wide range and include a few repeat team-ups with Chip 'n Dale co-writer Doug Mand and director Akiva Schaffer. He and Mand previously co-wrote Magic Camp, Doolittle, and Most Likely to Murder, the latter of which also featured Bloom in a key role. Most recently, the pair reunited with Schaffer to pen the upcoming Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson. Although it was recently delayed, the much-anticipated film will finally hit theaters on August 1, 2025, after years of development.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Do You Want Kids? as it comes out.