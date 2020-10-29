Rachel Bloom to Write Lance Bass-Produced *NSYNC Movie; Prepare for Your Fanfic to Come Alive

You’re going to love everything about the next sentence you read. It looks like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom is going to write the *NSYNC superfan movie. If you recall, the *NSYNC movie was first announced back in February. At the time, we reported *NSYNC alum Lance Bass would serve as a producer — a perfect decision, to be honest.

On Thursday, Variety reported Bloom will pen the script for the *NSYNC superfan movie (an official title is still TBD). Additionally, the movie has been scooped up by Sony Pictures’ label Tristar. The movie is based on an idea from Bass and tells the story of actual best friends Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington, who spent a summer following *NSYNC on their last world tour using money they won on The Price Is Right. Part road trip movie, part musical comedy in the vein of Pitch Perfect, this movie should be at the top of every Millennial’s must-see list right now. As for Bloom, well, it sure sounds like she’s thrilled to be writing the movie based on her statement: “I’m so excited to work on this road trip musical that will explore the nature of early 2000’s nostalgia and if the past was, indeed, actually better. Also, I GET TO WORK WITH LANCE BASS!”

There should be zero doubts about Bloom’s abilities to transform this story into a high-energy script full of music and comedy; it’s what she does best. Having starred in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for four seasons — a role which included performing musical numbers in nearly every episode — and writing 12 of those episodes, Bloom could totally bring that same life into this script (which, on its face, bears similarities to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). It’s still unclear if Bass or *NSYNC alums Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick will be seen onscreen. But if Bloom is writing this joint, then I think they might be legally required to appear if only so they can say whatever incredible dialogue she dreams up for them. In fact, if Bloom needs any inspiration as she writes, I will offer up the fanfic I once penned as a tween (fanfic which showcases my passionate belief that I had a legitimate shot at dating Bass) to serve as inspiration.

We’ll keep you posted as this *NSYNC movie develops. For more, check out our 2021 movie release calendar.

