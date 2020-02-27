Rachel Brosnahan to Star Opposite Anthony Ramos in Amblin’s Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Distant’

Rachel Brosnahan, the Emmy-winning star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is set to join Anthony Ramos in Amblin’s sci-fi comedy Distant, the studio announced Wednesday.

Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the duo behind Blades of Glory and Office Christmas Party, will direct from a script by Spenser Cohen (Extinction). Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Anna Halberg will produce, while Jonathan Rothbart and Matt Hirsch will executive produce with Speck and Gordon. Kevin Vafi will serve as a co-producer on the project, which will be overseen by Amblin executives Jeb Brody and John Buderwitz. Production is slated to start next month.

Distant follows an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet and must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor — a woman who is trapped in her escape pod.

That’s an intriguing premise, and I like both these actors, but I’ll be curious to see if they have any chemistry together. I’m not even alluding to romantic chemistry, because I don’t know if these two survivors hook up together or what, as I haven’t read the script. But they will have to have some comedic chemistry together, so that’s the big question for me here.

Still, Brosnahan is an impressive get for Amblin on this project, seeing as she has won two of the past three Golden Globe awards for Best Actress in a TV Comedy. And Ramos is about to pop himself, having turned supporting roles in Hamilton and A Star Is Born into the lead role in the feature adaptation of In the Heights, which is expected to be a major awards contender this fall.

Brosnahan will soon be seen in Julia Hart and Jordan Horowitz‘s new drama I’m Your Woman, about a mother who’s forced to go on the run with her child due to her husband’s crimes. She also stars opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the spy movie Ironbark, which was very well received by Sundance audiences last month. She’s represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Deadline broke the news of her casting in Distant.

Amblin’s 2020 slate includes the Tom McCarthy drama Stillwater starring Matt Damon, the horror movie Larry starring Gillian Jacobs, and the Sigourney Weaver–Kevin Kline dramedy The Good House. The company is also developing an interactive haunted house movie with horror directors Alexandre Aja (Crawl) and Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep). For more on that ambitious untitled project, click here.