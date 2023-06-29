James Gunn recently announced Rachel Brosnahan would play Lois Lane in his highly-anticipated 2025 film Superman Legacy. The actress will co-star opposite David Corenswet in the film, entering the first stage of her career after wrapping up her acclaimed turn in Prime Video's period comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Brosnahan earned critical acclaim for her role in the Amy Sherman-Palladino show, winning an Emmy, two Golden Globes, and three SAG Awards. However, the actress already has a surprisingly strong film resumé, with many of her projects receiving his scores on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Burn Country' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%

Ian Olds' 2016 crime film Burn Country stars Brosnahan alongside James Franco, Oscar winner Melissa Leo, and Dominic Rains. The plot follows Osman, an exiled Afghan living in Northern California, who becomes involved in a dangerous and violent underworld while covering a crime.

Brosnahan plays Sandra, a local actress who befriends Osman and becomes one of his main allies as he gets more involved in the investigation. Although the film received little attention, it attracted mixed-to-positive reviews, with praise for its cast, although most criticized its generic and unsatisfying plot.

9 'Louder Than Bombs' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

The 2015 drama Louder Than Bombsstars Jesse Eisenberg as Jonah, a man reuniting with his chaotic family attempting to reconcile their feelings about their mother, a deceased war photographer. David Strathairn, Amy Ryan, and Isabelle Huppert also star, while Brosnahan plays Erin, Jonah's former girlfriend.

Louder Than Bombs rises on the strength of a strong cast, even if it does little to reinvent the family drama formula. Eisenberg does his best as the film's anchor, aided by an elusive Huppert, doing what she does best. Louder Than Bombs sometimes lacks bite, but it remains an intriguing family drama for fans of the genre.

8 'Spies in Disguise' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Spies in Disguise is among the most underrated animated movies of the 2010s. The film stars the voice talents of Will Smith and Tom Holland and follows a young scientist who accidentally turns a spy into a pigeon, leading them to team up to stop a terrorist. Brosnahan voices the scientist's late mother, a cop who died on duty years before the film's plot.

Praised for its breezy, undemanding plot and voice cast, Spies in Disguise is a pleasant-enough comedy for all the family to enjoy. Holland and Smith make for an inspired combo, and the film's animation offers several visually dazzling sequences.

7 'House of Cards' (2013 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Netflix's first-ever hit show, House of Cards, followed the political dealings of the ruthless Underwood marriage. Robin Wright starred as Claire Underwood, leading a cast that included Michael Kelly and Kate Mara. Brosnahan played a major role in the first three seasons as Rachel Posner, a sex worker in a relationship with Kelly's character, Bud Stamper.

House of Cards received positive reviews, with many praising the cast's performances and the show's scathing, satirical take on US politics. Brosnahan's performance attracted positive commentaries, receiving a SAG nomination as part of the show's ensemble.

6 'Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

The 2018 documentary Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People tells the life and career of the renowned newspaper moguls. Chronicling his rise to power and his efforts as a champion for freedom of the press, the documentary features several guest appearances, including Brosnahan as one of the narrators.

Like many of the all-time best documentaries, Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People paints a fascinating portrayal of a larger-than-life figure. The underrated Liev Schreiber voices Pulitzer, increasing the documentary's immersive quality and resulting in a rich and layered depiction of one of the publishing industry's most important figures.

5 'Patriots Day' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Mark Wahlberg stars in Peter Berg's 2016 action thriller Patriots Day. Based on the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings, the film follows three police officers collaborating with survivors and first responders to track the culprits. Brosnahan plays Jessica, a victim of the bombings who loses her leg after the attack.

Although far from one of the all-time best thrillers, Patriots Day benefits from a compelling plot that showcases the main players of the tragic event without descending into exploitative territory. Brosnahan delivers a gripping supporting performance, stealing every scene she's in.

4 'I'm Your Woman' (2021)

Image via Amazon Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

Directed by Julia Hart, the 2021 neo-noir crime thriller I'm Your Woman stars and was produced by Brosnahan. The actress plays Jean, a 1970s housewife who goes on the run after her husband, a professional thief involved with organized crime, mysteriously disappeared.

I'm Your Woman is among the best neo-noir movies in recent years, thanks largely to Brosnahan's spectacular lead performance. The actress delivers a confident, stylish, and courageous performance that, paired with a refreshingly subversive take on film noir, results in a clever, endlessly entertaining film.

3 'The Courier' (2020)

Image via Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Two-time Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Dominic Cooke's 2020 spy thriller The Courier. Based on Greville Wynne's real-life story, the film tells of his recruitment by MI6 as a messenger between the CIA and Russian spy Oleg Penkovsky. Brosnahan plays Emily Donovan, a CIA officer and ally of Wynne.

Tense, stylish, and sleek, The Confident is a great spy thriller that soars on the back of Cumberbatch's performance. The film embraces the classic tropes of the spy genre, providing a tight and old-fashioned spy story that does justice to its incredible real-life inspiration.

2 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017 - 2023)

Image via Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Brosnahan rose to international prominence thanks to Amy Sherman-Palladino's period dramedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The actress stars as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a 1950s housewife and mother pursuing her ambitions to become a stand-up comedian after her husband abruptly leaves her.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received critical acclaim, becoming arguably Prime Video's biggest hit so far. Brosnahan earned rave reviews for her witty, spirited performance, winning multiple awards and cementing herself as one of Hollywood's most promising young talents. Mrs. Maisel ended after a five-season run, concluding with a satisfying season that ensured its place as one of television's modern classics.

1 'Manhattan' (2014 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

A fictionalized take on the Manhattan Project, the 2014 show Manhattan follows the scientists working on the project and living in the newly-created town of Los Alamos, New Mexico. The show stars an ensemble, with Brosnahan playing Abby Isaacs, wife to one of the project's scientists.

With excellent production values and striking cinematography, Manhattan offers a refreshing take on one of history's most decisive moments. Brosnahan shines in a cast of scene-stealing yet underrated actors, delivering a compelling and often thrilling period piece that ended far too soon.

