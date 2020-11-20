-

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 50 States of Fright segment "The Golden Arm."]

Quibi is no more but I’m willing to bet “The Golden Arm” will live on. The Sam Raimi-directed installment of 50 States of Fright, Quibi’s horror anthology series, stars Travis Fimmel and Rachel Brosnahan as Dave and Heather, a couple who went from being high school sweethearts to husband and wife. Everyone in town adores Heather, including Dave, and he’ll do just about anything for her. So, when Heather loses her arm in an accident and demands a gold prosthetic, Dave delivers. The problem? She refuses to take the thing off when she finds out that the gold is essentially poisoning her. As she dies, she demands to be buried with the arm. The thing is though, Dave went broke making that arm so he opts to dig it up. But, even in death, Heather isn’t willing to let it go.

Back in October it was announced that Quibi was shutting down just six and a half months after it first launched. Soon after the news broke, a Tweet containing a viral clip from “The Golden Arm” resurfaced. While many judgments were passed based on that one clip, a full watch might have more clearly conveyed that “The Golden Arm” did feel very "in on the joke" in a classic Sam Raimi way.

While catching up with Brosnahan about her upcoming release, I’m Your Woman, we asked if she thinks it was a situation of audiences getting the joke, but missing the punchline because of the viral clips. Here’s what she said:

“I don’t think they got the joke! I think that was the most frustrating part about it because, you would know as a fan of Sam Raimi, the huge reason to do this project - I had this meeting with Sam Raimi having been familiar with his work from afar. You fall in love with the man instantly. The passion that he has for this practical horror, which is not necessarily a genre that I would have been attracted to, is infectious. It’s so exciting. And it was like that on set. It was one of the most fun experiences I ever had. You have this experience of someone like Sam Raimi going, ‘More blood! More blood cannons! Let me pour the blood all over you!’You know, it’s camp! It’s classic Sam Raimi camp and so it was kind of a bummer for a project, that I think very much was what it set out to be, for this more serious part of the show to go viral so that people could rip it out of that context that, truthfully, can bring people so much joy.”

So there you have it; those are Brosnahan’s thoughts on the reaction to “The Golden Arm!” If you’re looking for more from Brosnahan, stayed tuned because we’ll have the full conversation for you closer to I’m Your Woman’s December 4th theatrical release.

