As Saturday Night Live celebrates its monumental 50th season, one beloved former cast member, Rachel Dratch, has weighed in on the chances of seeing her iconic character Debbie Downer return to Studio 8H. During an interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt at New York Comic Con in the Collider Studio for her animated series Grimsburg, Dratch expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming SNL anniversary and hinted at what fans might expect. When asked about the potential of revisiting her famous character for the 50th anniversary, Dratch remained lightheartedly uncertain, although if you ask us, it feels positive:

“One never knows... I don’t know how they’ll work the 50th. I did something on the 40th, and now there’s, like, 10 years more of cast, so I don’t know who’s gonna be in it.” While Dratch isn’t sure if Debbie Downer will make an appearance, she did reveal that she plans to attend the celebration in person: “I know I’ll be watching in the audience. I won’t be watching at home... but hopefully. Who knows?”

Why Is Debbie Downer Such an Iconic Character on SNL?

Debbie Downer, with her signature frown and ability to bring any conversation to a halt with her unbelievably miserable outlook, became one of Dratch’s most famous SNL characters. The sketch debuted in 2004 and quickly became a fan favourite, with Dratch’s exaggerated gloom causing some of the most memorable cast-breaking moments, including the infamous Disney World sketch with Lindsay Lohan. Dratch reprized the role for SNL’s 40th anniversary special in 2015, and fans are now hoping she’ll bring Debbie Downer back once again for the show’s 50th season.

If you've never seen the Disney World sketch, you can watch it above, as it's historical television. Debbie is part of a family visiting Disney World, joined by Lohan, Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen, Jimmy Fallon, and Horatio Sanz, all sit at a restaurant table. After some happy chatter, Debbie interrupts with a sad fact about cats in the Animal Kingdom being prone to feline AIDS, which triggers the sketch’s signature sad trombone sound. Fallon and Poehler immediately begin to struggle with their composure. When Dratch has to deliver her next line, she bursts into laughter and that sets off the rest of the cast.

Fallon, who has always been notorious for breaking character in numerous sketches, completely loses it after Dratch’s next downer line. Fallon covers his face in laughter, while Sanz, sitting next to him, also starts laughing uncontrollably. By this point, the sketch is long gone and it's just about making it to the end. The sketch is now remembered as one of the most chaotic and hilarious sketches in SNL history, largely due to the contagious laughter that spread among the cast and is a great example of the magic of live TV.

SNL airs on Saturday nights, surprisingly, on NBC.