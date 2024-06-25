The Big Picture Goldschneider's friendship with Teresa Giudice was a facade to shut down Giudice's nemesis.

Giudice used Goldschneider to manipulate the drama within the group.

Goldschneider's friendship with Giudice is causing further divides in The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

Jackie Goldschneider seems to be doing no favors by befriending The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice. Their sudden friendship shocked fans and even some of the housewives, given their disagreements in the past. Fans attacked the friendship, stating that their friendship was Goldschneider’s attempt to have more screen time since being demoted to a friend of the reality series. Now with Giudice’s confession, it seems like Giudice is using Goldschneider after all. Giudice’s nemesis Rachel Fuda weighs in, and it sounds just a little like ‘I told you so’.

Goldschneider thought that her friendship was real. However, the friendship was all a facade for Giudice. Giudice admitted that she was only friends with Goldschneider to shut down Margaret Josephs, her arch nemesis. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fuda branded Goldschneider as the “laughing stock of Bravo.” “She got played like a fiddle,” Fuda said. “She’s posting Happy Birthday posts and Teresa’s sitting there like, ‘She better do as I say!’”

Fuda and her husband John do not get along with Giudice, and neither does Josephs'. It is no surprise that both Fuda and Josephs look down on Goldschneiderr’s friendship with Giudice. As the series continues, the friendship is only causing a further divide in the group.

The Sudden Friendship Has Received Backlash on ‘RHONJ’

Image via Bravo

A lot of reality TV show fans thought that friendships in an intense reality show would do a show some good. However, that is not the case for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The cast members are divided, and at the heart of the division is Giudice’s decade-long feud with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Even a friendship can raise some eyebrows and cause a further divide.

Goldschneider’s friendship rubbed a lot of the cast members the wrong way, especially Josephs and Gorga. Although Goldschneider’s friendship with Giudice is not what caused the rift between the two former friends, it certainly does not help. The friendship further angered Josephs as she lashes out at Goldschneider. “Jackie ‘Judas’ Goldschneider,” she said. “Such a fame wh-re. She would probably sell her own mother down the river just for an ounce of fame. Jackie’s just Teresa with brains. Fact. With a formal education.”

Gorga also expressed her shock by this sudden friendship. Not only are fans suspicious, but Gorga is also suspicious. “ “I think the fans are going to see it was very obvious with what Jackie was trying to do here, and it doesn’t come off real or for the right reasons,” she said. She also expresses disappointment as she also says, “I can’t believe she chose that route.”

But Goldschneider has faith in this newfound friendship, and after Giudice’s confession, she is the only one. She is also burning bridges, as a shady text message caused a rift between her and Dolores Catania. She also wants this divide to end and is open to a possible reconciliation with Josephs. However, a resolution seems unlikely. The canceled reunion speaks a lot of volumes about how divided the cast is, as bosses stated that there was “no path forward” for a resolution.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8/7c. You can stream the show on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK