The Big Picture Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin's fight on The Real Housewives of New Jersey sparks fan discussion and theories.

Rachel Fuda believes the fight was pre-planned, while Cabral is shocked by the turn of events.

Tensions between the housewives escalate, leading to Bravo canceling the reunion; Andy Cohen plans a replacement.

It has not been a week since Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin had that fight on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Still, fans have been raving about it. Many left positive comments on Cabral’s Instagram, while others have been trying to hold Aydin accountable for her behavior in her comment section (which she has limited). The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge had some things to say about Aydin during the fight on the reality series. Fans have been analyzing every last breakdown of the fight. It is certainly a conversation starter. Rachel Fuda however, has her theories.

Fuda stated that she was proud of Cabral for how she handled that fight. But that does not mean that Fuda does not suspect anything. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Fuda expressed her belief that the fight was already plotted, to Cohen’s shock.

“Can we think of anything that’s more pre-contrived than all that?” Rachel stated. “These girls come into this season with a plan and they execute. Rachel explained. That was the execution of a plan that happened before cameras even picked up.”

What Led To the 'RHONJ' Fight?

Image via Bravo

Cabral’s charity event was the main stimulus of the fight. Aydin accused Cabral of stealing money from the cause, which Cabral denied. She stated that she used some of the money to cover expenses for the event and donated the entire amount that was left over. Even though they cleared the air during Melissa Gorga’s limoncello-themed housewarming party, the tension between the ladies was too hot to let things go.

Things turned physical between them for the first time, and it will not be the last time. At Teresa Giudice’s gathering, Aydin pushed Cabral, and Cabral threw a cup at Aydin leading to their suspension from filming. The two will come to blows again during the Season 14 finale, where the pair, Giudice, Gorga, Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jess Fessler, and Jackie Goldschneider sat and ate dinner at a steakhouse before the pair got physical. Fans saw Catania be the only one at the table surrounded by broken glass. Kim DePaola addressed the fight, describing it as “really shocking”.

Was The 'RHONJ' Fight a Plot?

Image via Bravo

Aydin was accused of being a troublemaker before. She and Giudice faced backlash over leaking ‘RHONJ’ stories online, which took place after the fight she had with Cabral. Giudice denied the rumours, whilst Aydin still has yet to respond. Gorga expressed how she felt “embarrassed” by the allegations, causing a further rift between feuding housewives Giudice and Gorga.

However, the tension between them was bound to blow up. Cabral has addressed the fallout, and she seems even more shocked than the fans. She said, “I did not expect it to change so drastically going in this year. I felt very confident with my friendships.” She also put out a statement about the fight, stating that the party was her last straw. Tension also heated up online when they shaded each other. Cabral posted about the event, stating how she took criticism from “egotistically entitled evil humans”. Aydin responded with a picture of a devil tarot card and wrote that a “master manipulator” was lurking.

Unless Aydin addresses the fight, it is unlikely that the two stars will clear the air over the fight publicly. Bravo bosses canceled the reunion due to the ongoing divide between the cast. Fans should not be too worried though. Cohen is cooking something else up to replace the reunion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8/7c. You can stream the show on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK