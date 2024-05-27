The Big Picture Rachel Fuda is not afraid to call out her fellow co-stars and stands her ground on this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Some castmates were potentially involved in her son's adoption troubles, causing tension with Teresa Giudice and drama on the show.

Jaiden Fuda is caught in the middle, with Rachel being open and honest with him about the situation and letting him make his own choices.

Rachel Fuda is ready to fight a war on this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. After Luis Ruelas' private detective reportedly reached out to John Fuda's ex-wife and made Rachel's adopting of John's oldest son more difficult, she hasn't been particularly afraid of calling out her fellow co-stars on the reality series and shaming them. Now, she is convinced that some of her castmates reached out to Fuda's ex, and Teresa Giudice consistently bringing her up on the show has not helped Fuda's thoughts on the matter.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Fuda talked about her thoughts on the situation and particularly how she felt about Giudice bringing up her husband's ex and what she thought the cast had to do with her suddenly becoming more involved. “I think that either my castmates or people that affiliate or associate with my castmates had their hands in that,” Fuda said. She also mentioned Giudice's claim that John's ex wife was the one who started the rumor about him being the "biggest drug dealer" in town, which Giudice shared in the first episode of the season. “I have so many questions. I really do. And I’ve only met her once or twice and I don’t really have anything else to say about her.”

The drama continues with the Fudas against Giudice and Giudice, who in the past has complained about people bringing into it, continually bringing up John's ex when their son, Jaiden Fuda, gets caught in the crossfire.

Jaiden Fuda Is In the Middle of the Drama

What we saw in Fuda's first season was her trying to adopt Jaiden. It is why she was on the defensive at the reunion when rumors about Ruelas and Giudice getting a private investigator came up. In her interview, she shared that they're honest with Jaiden about the situation and have conversations with him about his mother.

“We have very open conversations, and we were just honest with him. We had a very honest conversation about what John’s been through and all that,” she said to the publication. “Then, it was unfortunately about all the things about his birth mother that we had to talk about. So, he has his own feelings about it. He’s formed his own opinion based on what he has unfortunately seen on social media.”

She concluded her interview by saying that it is ultimately Jaiden's choice who is in his life. “At the end of the day, he is going to decide who he wants in his life. He’s almost an adult and that’s it.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

