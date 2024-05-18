The Big Picture Rachel Fuda dislikes Teresa Giudice due to an investigation into Fuda's past by Luis Ruelas.

Fuda's issues with Giudice are traced back to her friendship with Melissa Gorga.

Fuda had a falling out with Jen Fessler, mourning loss of their friendship on the show.

Rachel Fuda and Teresa Giudice were never particularly close but now Fuda is not fond of the idea of Giudice remaining on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Fuda's husband, John Fuda, and Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, got into it at the reunion for Season 13 of the reality series. The Fudas found out that Ruelas hired a private investigator to look up dirt on the rest of the cast and dug into Fuda's past relationship and what was going on his ex and the son they share. It upset the family and set Rachel on a path against Giudice in Season 14.

Now, she has talked about how all of her issues with Giudice stem from Fuda's friendship with Melissa Gorga. “I believe that to be true,” Fuda said during an interview with Distractify. “And I’ve said that since day one of filming.” Fuda also said that she thinks that Giudice is a "bad apple" and that she wouldn't be sad to see her leave the show. She made a point to say that there should be changes to the cast moving forward into Season 15. “I don’t even think it’s a question of if there should be [cast changes],” Fuda said. “I think it’s needed.”

Giudice is not only fighting with Fuda. This season of the show has a clear divide between the cast with wives being Team Giudice or Team Gorga after the fallout between Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife. For Fuda, she is mad at Giudice but she also had a falling out with a former friend of hers, Jen Fessler.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Rachel Fuda and Jen Fessler Also Had a Falling Out on 'RHONJ'

Image via Bravo

In another interview with Distractify, Fuda talked about what happened between her and Fessler. In the trailer for the season, fans can see Fessler and Fuda talking about their loss of a friendship with Fuda telling Fessler that she was "mourning" the relationship they used to have. Fuda opened up about what happened. “It’s really, really hard. It’s really hard. Friendships change, and they go through different storms,” she said.

“We just had a rough patch, and you guys will see it,” Fuda said of their falling out. “I don’t think I’m being unreasonable. I think it’s for a very good reason.” Whether we see Fuda fix her relationship with Fessler or talk to Giudice first this season, we don't know but she clearly isn't a fan of Giudice and company.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo, with next-day episodes available to stream on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock