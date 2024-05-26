The Big Picture Rachel Fuda vs. Teresa Giudice war on Real Housewives of New Jersey is heating up.

Fuda doesn't hold back, cropping Giudice out of photos, and calling her the problem.

Cast division deepens, with Fuda not afraid to share her opinions, unlike those trying to keep peace.

Rachel Fuda joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 13 of the reality series and was not afraid to defend herself. Especially when it came to Teresa Giudice. Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, hired a private investigator to try and find dirt on the housewives but it ended up hurting Fuda and her husband, John Fuda, who were in the process Rachel of adopting John's son, Jaiden Fuda. It turned into Rachel not wanting to have anything to do with Giudice and she is not afraid of sharing that opinion on Season 14.

It started before fans saw the season though when Fuda posted an image of the cast together and cropped Giudice out of it. When she was asked about it, Fuda defended the action. “It was one of those things, like why would I post her? Why would I? Does that make sense to anyone?” Fuda asked Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “It doesn’t make sense to me, so I cut her out — that’s my opinion.” This is not the first time that something like this has happened with the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

This isn't the only time that Fuda and Giudice have used social media to get back at each other. Fuda went on to talk about how Giudice put an "X" over her head when the cast was nominated for a People's Choice Award and how Giudice crossed out those she wasn't on good terms with. “Also, she put an X over my head, so no thank you… we got nominated for the People’s Choice Award and she had like posted a picture of the cast and like X-ed out all of our faces, except hers, Jen [Aydin’s], and Dolores [Catania’s], which is actually very telling, right? Like, who’s the problem? You’re the problem. So snip, snip,” she said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

The 'RHONJ' Cast War Continues

Giudice is used to people like Melissa Gorga moving on because she's trying to keep the peace between her husband, Joe Gorga, and his sister. With the Gorgas not bothering with Giudice anymore, she's now facing Fuda who doesn't take kindly to Ruelas poking into her family.

The division in the cast is really showing this season with Jennifer Aydin not coming to Gorga's birthday party, and Dolores Catania having to choose between everyone and trying to not upset the other side of the battle. But Fuda saying simply "Why would I post her?" is iconic.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo. Next-day episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

