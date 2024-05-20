The Big Picture Rachel Fuda defends husband John amid RHONJ drama following accusations by Giudice.

Judge and Mellencamp criticize John's involvement, claiming he's too far in.

Fuda believes storyline was contrived by Giudice's side, wants her fired from the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has a new another housewife, and that is Rachel Fuda’s husband, John Fuda. Fuda defends her husband being involved in drama on the reality series drama when talking to US Weekly, as tensions rise between the Fudas and Teresa Giudice. Fuda took offense to comments that The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp made on their podcast Two T’s in a Pod, as they said that John Fuda “needed his own tagline.”

Judge and Mellencamp recapped episode two of Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and discussed the fallout of Giudice calling John Fuda a “drug dealer.” Judge declared that John is “not really in a position” to give ultimatums, and “he’s definitely getting a little bit too involved.” “I think he’s going to learn his lesson after the season not to get so involved,” she said. “I’m sure he’s getting a lot of s-t about that.”

In response to the comments, Rachel said, “Everyone can sit here and be like, ‘Oh, John’s the eighth housewife,’ whatever. Say what you want. But if you put the shoe on the other foot, what would you do different? You’re going to defend yourself.”

Rachel also alleges that the storyline was “contrived” by “the other side”, which is Giudice and her allies before the season began. She then goes on to say, “As far as John having a tagline, what do you want the guy to do? They couldn’t find anything on me, so they went after him. Literally giving him a timeline. There’s only one king of New Jersey, and his name’s John Fuda.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Tensions Rise on ‘RHONJ’ Between the Fudas and Teresa Giudice

Image via Bravo

Giudice has been at the center of drama lately. She has been at the top of everyone’s hit list. Margaret Josephs has slammed Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas and called Giudice a “psychopath”. Her brother Joe Gorga said he was “disgusted” by Giudice for involving their deceased parents in their fallout. Now the Fudas are taking their turn in the Teresa Giudice whirlwind of drama.

Rachel Fuda no longer wants to work with Giudice as she wants her fired from the show. She has not taken a liking to Giudice since the reunion, where she and her husband found out that Ruelas has hired a private investigator to find dirt on The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast. Rachel also believes that her issue with Giudice stemmed from her friendship with Melissa Gorga, with whom she has been feuding with for years.

John and Ruelas fought at the reunion about Ruelas hiring a private investigator. Now he has recently set a target on Giudice. He has made a claim against Giudice, as he believes that he is the only reason why she has a storyline. “I feel like I’m Teresa’s storyline. If it wasn’t for me, what else would she have?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8/7 c. You can watch all of the episodes on Peacock.

