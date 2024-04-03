The Big Picture Leviss and Sandoval's affair may not have been staged for ratings on Vanderpump Rules.

Publicist Harris believes Madix had unlocked Sandoval's phone to find an incriminating video.

Producers deny staging the scandal, but Leviss' podcast continues to stir speculation about the incident.

Rachel Leviss' podcast Rachel Goes Rogue has been her own way of talking about Scandoval and the blowback from it. A common theory in the aftermath, however, has been that Leviss' affair with Tom Sandoval and the reveal of it on the show was staged for ratings on the reality series. Leviss was talking with her publicist, Juliette Harris, on the show and they talked about the instance that started the entire scandal: When Ariana Madix found the video on Sandoval's phone. Sandoval was performing with his band when his phone fell out of his pocket. Madix picked it up, saw the video, and confronted Sandoval about it and it ushered in what was known as "Scandoval" at the end of Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

Harris, however, doesn't necessarily think this was all happenstance. “My theory is not going to be a popular one, but I stand by it, and I will go to my grave believing it,” she said. “The Bravo sleuths are super sleuths, but women, as a whole, pretty good at sleuthing.” She went on to talk about how Sandoval's phone was unlocked when Madix found the video. “If I think my husband is cheating, I can walk right over to his side of the bed when he’s asleep and can check his phone because clearly, she had his password. When you drop your phone, it doesn’t unlock, so she had to unlock it.”

For all their speculation, the producers of Vanderpump Rules and Madix herself stand by the fact that it was not staged for ratings, with Madix going so far as to call it "very insulting to me personally" to insinuate that it was all fake when she was on The View. Harris spreading this with Leviss on her podcast, however, isn't stopping Leviss from being talked about.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

'Vanderpump Rules' Producers Still Love Rachel Leviss

Back during BravoCon in 2023, executive producer Sheonna Mix said of Leviss, “We still very much love her.” Whether that means that the show will happily bring Leviss back if she wants is still up in the air. Her podcast has continued to use Scandoval to her advantage since deciding not to return to Vanderpump Rules in Season 11 and Harris said her "theory" on it is a new kind of precedent for the show.

Given Madix's previous statements and the producers defending the reveal, it doesn't seem to be "fake" but we probably won't ever really know. That is, unless, Leviss decides to return to the show and tell her side again.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

