The Big Picture Rachel Leviss regrets returning for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules and considers it a mistake.

Leviss had a "no contact policy" with her ex-fiancé James Kennedy during filming but was still part of the show.

Leviss is launching a podcast called Rachel Goes Rogue to share her side of the story and explain her decision not to return for Season 11.

Rachel Leviss was one half of the "Scandoval" in Season 10, of Vanderpump Rules. In the new trailer for her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, listeners will get a first-hand insight into what Rachel went through during her time in Season 10 of the show. She will also explain why she isn't returning for Season 11 of the hit Bravo series. This is all in the wake of the scandal that rocked the end of the last season between her and Tom Sandoval. In the trailer, Leviss shares that she should not have filmed the hit series because she was at her "lowest of lows" after her broken engagement with James Kennedy.

Leviss' podcast is set to begin premiering in January. In the trailer though, she stated that it was one of her mistakes every coming back for Season 10. “I already made a mistake by returning to Season 10,” she said. “Looking back at that season, I was at my lowest of lows.” She revealed in the trailer that she had a "no contact policy" with Kennedy during filming Season 10, meaning that she was still part of the show but that she would not film with her ex-fiancé.

Since leaving the show, Leviss checked herself into a trauma facility and when she got out, she blocked Sandoval's number and has not spoken to those who were on Vanderpump Rules with her. Leviss also insinuated that she does not speak with Scheana Shay because of their physical altercation. All the attention to Rachel Goes Rogue comes from the build-up of Scandoval, with many still wondering exactly what happened between Sandoval and Leviss between the Season 10 reunion and what would eventually lead to their breakup.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 10

Rachel Was in an Affair that Rocked the Bravo Nation

Image via Bravo

Leviss got involved with Sandoval and hid it from cameras, and his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Their affair was exposed toward the season's end. they were exposed by the season's end. They remained in a relationship by the time the reunion aired.

Related Meet the Cast of ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Lisa Vanderpump will act as executive producer of the new series ‘Vanderpump Villa,’ which will stream on Hulu.

What fans saw in the break between Season 10 and Season 11 is the two dissolve their romance. What happened during that period has yet to be revealed. With Leviss not being a part of the series any longer, we know that we'll get Sandoval's side of things in Season 11 but Rachel Goes Rogue is our chance to understand what happened on her side between them. Listeners are likely to get an explanation as to why she's not coming back to Vanderpump Rules.

“ … I could only imagine the pain that I would cause by filming in the same environment with [Sandoval’s ex] Ariana [Madix], because being involved with somebody’s boyfriend while they’re still in a relationship is a huge betrayal and so painful, as it is,” she said. Leviss went on to say: “But to continue working with these people and interacting with them, maybe not even speaking, but like, hearing about what they’re doing, and seeing your person that you loved so much and thought that they loved you just as much as you loved them be conversing with this other person, it would just be so catastrophic. "I didn’t want to do that to Ariana,” she continued. “I didn’t want to put her in that position.”

Viewers can keep an eye out for more news about the series by following their social media accounts @VanderpumpVilla on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Episodes of Vanderpump Rules are available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock