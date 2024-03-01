The Big Picture Leviss is suing Sandoval and Madix for eavesdropping, revenge porn, and emotional distress.

The scandal went viral, bringing new life to the show and making its cast mega-celebrities.

Leviss felt misled by Bravo and Evolution and suffered in silence while the rest of the cast thrived.

Rachel Leviss blew up the life of Ariana Madix when she had an affair with Tom Sandoval. Despite the reality star's involvement in the demise of her former friends' relationship, she is suing both Sandoval and Madix for eavesdropping, revenge porn, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules centered on the lead-up and fallout of the affair's discovery. Leviss opted not to return to the show amid her mental health breakdown, and being checked into a wellness facility as she was under attack on social media from the show's fans.

Part of her filining states: “Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man [Sandoval], who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal." Madix never said on camera that the video was sexually explicit. The lawsuit goes on to say that the scandal “went instantly viral and was the subject of extraordinary press coverage, even in the mainstream media. ‘Scandoval’ injected new life into a previously faltering series, causing its viewership to explode to unseen levels and making its cast members mega-celebrities. Due to a narrative deliberately fomented by Bravo, Evolution, and the cast, Leviss became an object of public scorn and ridicule.”

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

What Does Rachel Leviss Want Out of the Lawsuit?

The lawsuit goes on to state that Leviss felt misled by Bravo and Evolution because she didn't think she could speak out while the rest of the cast was basking in their new-found fame. Seemingly including Madix, who had her life uprooted by Leviss' actions. “Leviss was misled by Bravo and Evolution into believing that she was contractually barred from speaking out about her mistreatment. As a result, she suffered in silence as Bravo and Evolution watched viewership explode, and the rest of the cast enjoyed unseen levels of public recognition and professional opportunity.”

In the lawsuit, Leviss states that she confronted Sandoval about the video and that he was "rattled" and refused to leave her apartment even after she asked him to. It states that Leviss “confronted Sandoval for secretly recording pornographic videos of her and storing them unprotected on his phone.” Leviss is suing for unspecified damages.

