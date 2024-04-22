The Big Picture Sandoval's love turned to criticism towards Rachel on Vanderpump Rules after learning she wasn't in love with him.

Rachel claims Sandoval controlled her and exhibited signs of love bombing, and manipulative behavior.

Rachel chose not to appear in season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, indicating her decision to end the relationship was valid.

Tom Sandoval professed a deep love for Rachel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules, that is until he heard her say that she was never actually in love with him, and then things quickly changed for reality television's most infamous couple. Sandoval’s declarations of love soon turned to criticism of Rachel as he grew frustrated over the way he felt she had handled the fallout of their affair being exposed. This reaction from him seemed to show that perhaps all was not sweetness and light in their relationship either, something Rachel confirmed on a recent episode of her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue.

In the latest episode, Rachel claimed that, while Sandoval was with Ariana Madix in a very public relationship, he was against Rachel pursuing anything with anyone else. When she objected to this, she says Sandoval was not happy and called her a "sociopath." According to Rachel, this was a sign of control, and in retrospect, she believes she was a victim of "love bombing" by Sandoval.

Vanderpump Rules

What Does Rachel Mean by "Love Bombing"?

Lovebombing is a term associated with narcissistic abuse whereby the narcissist showers the object of their affections, or target, with over-the-top praise and declarations of love very early on in the relationship, to woo or win the other person over in a short space of time. Another term associated with narcissism in a relationship is the term gaslighting. This is where the narcissist is blamed or made to feel guilty for something they didn’t do or where their sense of reality is questioned.

Rachel claims that, after Scandoval hit and while she was receiving mental health treatment at The Meadows treatment center, Tom would call her telling her that she was being selfish, leaving him to effectively face the music alone "on the outside." Rachel told Sandoval that she was having some "very dark" thoughts and would be extending her stay. He responded by telling her that was a "bad idea."

While Sandoval has continued to appear on the show, Rachel has not. In a scathing attack, Sandoval slammed Rachel for speaking out about their relationship on her podcast and said: “Stop talking about the show.” Then, he added sarcastically: “You know what, I take that back. Girl’s got to eat, you know what I mean, she’s got to make some money.”

When Rachel ended their relationship, Sandoval asked on the show, "What was it all for?" Perhaps it was a good learning exercise and a chance for all concerned to work on their healing and accountability. If this latest news is anything to go by, it would certainly appear that Rachel made the right decision by opting not to appear in season 11.

