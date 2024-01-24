The Big Picture Ariana confronts Tom and Rachel about their affair during the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Tom and Rachel are accused of lying and working together to cover it up.

Rachel admits they lied about certain details, she and Tom are no longer together, and she won't be on season 11.

The season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion will go down in reality TV history. Ariana Madix found out her boyfriend Tom Sandoval was having an affair with her friend Rachel "Raquel" Leviss through the course of the season. The cast went back to film episodes during the fallout, and the reunion gave Ariana the space to confront both of them. She didn't hold back.

Host Andy Cohen tried to get the truth about their secret affair by doing separate interviews with Tom and Rachel. However, they were accused of still lying and working together to cover it up. There is one scene where Tom angrily demands to speak to Rachel privately. She recently revealed what happened when the cameras were away.

Rachel Leviss Claims Tom Sandoval Tried to Control Her During Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Rachel revealed why he was persistent about getting private time with her away from the cameras. "We’re partially acting on this show and the main goal is to not break that fourth wall, and Sandoval, I think, wanted to maintain that," she said on the Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. "He was not happy with Schwartz when he said at the reunion that he found out in August [2022]." She claimed once the cameras were down he said, "He was like, ‘It’s not cool that Schwartz came clean with his answer,’ or he didn’t come fully clean, but he definitely didn’t stick to the date Sandoval wanted him to." She saw the conversation as a "control tactic" that worked on her to stick to his version of their affair.

The memorable reunion moment was during the cast's break from filming together. Tom approached Rachel outside a trailer to talk. A producer named Patrick McDonald, according to TMZ, said if they talked it had to be filmed. "I want to talk to her, like, I don't want a camera in my f**king goddamn face. You're not understanding," Tom said. The producer said if any of the cast members are together then it has to be filmed. Tom kept arguing for time with Rachel away from the cameras. "I don’t feel relaxed, she doesn’t either. We have to watch what we f**king say. Like, I don't want that!" he yelled.

The reunion ended with Rachel returning for another private interview where she admitted they lied about certain details. They're no longer together and Rachel won't be on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. The trailer for the new season is out. Ariana's new boyfriend will make an appearance. "I don't wanna be around my ex," Ariana said in the trailer. "I literally don't f-cking have to." She tells Scheana Shay that she's going to keep existing in her house, which she shares with Tom. Tom Schwartz tells Sandoval that he has to get back out to dating. But they also have to address the issues in their friendship after the scandal.

Vamderpump Rules' 11th season will premiere on Bravo on Jan. 30, with next-day episodes available of Peacock.

