The Big Picture Rachel Lindsay's marriage to Bryan Abasolo ended in divorce after four years, leading to financial troubles.

Rachel is believed to be paying all the bills and providing financial support, while Bryan is demanding alimony.

A cautionary tale for career-driven women: Rachel's situation emphasizes the importance of getting a prenuptial agreement.

Things aren't looking good for the future of Rachel Lindsay’s pocketbook. What started as a fairy tale with her joining The Bachelor turned into a bigger chance at love, complete with a historical moment, as Rachel later became the first African American woman cast as the Bachelorette on ABC’s wildly popular reality dating spin-off franchise. Rachel was introduced to Bachelor Nation audiences as one of 20 beautiful, successful young single women vying for the heart of bachelor Nick Viall. Rachel started that season strong, securing the first rose on the first night. As the story goes, Rachel was third to the last beauty left standing when Nick chose Vanessa Grimaldi. No doubt, due to her model good looks, bubbly personality, and endearing smile, Rachel scored something far more valuable than Nick's final rose. She went home without love, but was offered the chance to turn the tables and be the most desired woman in the room of 20 handsome bachelors at her mercy, all vying for her attention.

Rachel had to feel like she was in the midst of a real storybook during the filming of The Bachelorette, but real-life princesses understand that happily ever afters come in many different forms, but should never end with a man snatching one's financial livelihood. This is the takeaway from her current divorce from Bryan Absolo.

There Were Early Signs That Rachel Needed To Ask Bryan For a Prenup

Being cast as The Bachelorette offered Lindsay an enchanting opportunity to fall in love while making history. An assortment of hot guys were paraded through the Bachelorette mansion and Rachel ended up more torn than she ever could’ve imagined. She referenced experiencing a whole new understanding for Nick’s former dilemma, as she narrowed her stable down to two men: Abasolo, a Miami, FL native and chiropractor vs Peter Kraus, an entrepreneur from Madison, WI. Her choices were polar opposites, but Rachel believed she’d fallen in love with Bryan, so she made her choice and the two walked happily into the Bachelor Nation sunset together. Unfortunately for Rachel and Bachelor Nation fans across the country, this pairing didn’t make the grade for happily ever after. Immediately after the wedding, blogs were eager to capture sightings of the newlyweds.

For a very public couple, who met on a very public show, it would've made perfect sense for them to continue being very public with their love, but instead, both Rachel and Bryan decided to keep their marriage out of the public eye. This extreme behavior change is usually an indicator that trouble is brewing, but in several interviews, Rachel insisted that the choice to keep their union private was a decision she and Bryan made together in an attempt to protect their relationship. She insisted everything was great and fans believed them...until they didn't. After four suspiciously quiet years of marriage, just as many blog sites suspected, there was proof of trouble in paradise. Just as the new year of 2024 settled in, Bryan filed for divorce on the grounds of the reason people pencil in when they don't want to share their reason for divorce but want to split up: irreconcilable differences.

Bryan made the first public announcement, allowing him to craft the narrative. Rachel remained quiet at first, which was strange to many because she is more of a public figure with a much bigger fan base than Bryan. She cheered for the Dallas Cowboys early on and later became a part owner of a professional football league. She also co-hosts a podcast titled, Higher Learning with media influencer Van Lathan. Bryan is a chiropractic doctor who loves showing off his abs. His practice originally was in Miami, but eventually, Rachel in North Hollywood with Bryan in Miami just wasn't working for the relationship. According to Indeed, the average salary for a chiropractor in North Hollywood is $74, 378, a bit lower than the $86,668 quoted for the average salary in Miami. Adding the reality of starting the practice and growing a clientele, it's possible that Bryan wasn't able to contribute to the household bills as he would've been able to if he remained in Miami. Still, he relocated to North Hollywood and the two attempted to make it work.

By the time of Bryan's divorce news, Rachel was the breadwinner in the home and had been in that role for quite some time. According to court documents listed in People Magazine, "Bryan claims to earn so little income that if he worked a 40-hour week and was paid minimum wage in Los Angeles County, he would more than double his reported earnings." It's painfully apparent that Bryan has not become a successful chiropractor in Los Angeles but with his reported earnings it's highly doubtful that he is doing anything related to chiropractic medicine. If Rachel didn't pay all the bills for the entire relationship, something drastic happened, and she has since become the sole provider for their home. "Since we separated. I have paid 100 percent of the mortgage, property taxes, homeowner's insurance, maintenance and repairs, and utilities and costs to care for our pets on Bryan's behalf while he refuses to vacate my home," she shared. The former Bachelorette is currently being bled dry paying for all the couple's bills, while her estranged husband Bryan is demanding that she pay him alimony and cover all of his court fees. The way the divorce is currently moving, Rachel would be lucky to wrap things up without losing the proverbial hair on her chin.

Rachel Joins List of High-Profile Women Taking Care of An Ungrateful Ex

TMZ reported that Rachel currently earns around $61,019 per month, while Bryan claims he earned $16,000 for the entire year of 2023. Her net worth is estimated to be about $5 million dollars, while Bryan's net worth cannot be found. Rachel has been lumped beside the many boss chicks like Mary J. Blige, Halle Berry, and Kelly Clarkson being held accountable for the lifestyle their partners became accustomed to during the relationship. Unfortunately, Rachel didn't have a sister or mother figure in her corner insisting she get a prenup signed before the marriage. As a co-owner of a sports franchise with tremendous future growth potential, it wasn't a wise choice to marry a man who calls himself "Dr. Abs" without some form of security.

Rachel offered to give Bryan a generous monthly stipend of $9,882.00 in spousal support, but she tried to insist he move out of her home. Bryan rejected that number, arguing that $10k a month was not enough for him to live on. The court has ordered her to pay Bryan a whopping $13, 257 per month along with $20,000 in legal fees. She also lost the case against him having to pay half of the expenses in their home, dating back from January.

Rachel missed out on the opportunity to have Bryan sign a prenup four years ago, despite her legal background, so more than likely she is going to have to share a portion of her future earnings with him for quite some time. The way he strategized the divorce announcement suggests he has some pettiness deep within his soul and that he could've been looking for a come-up all along. Hopefully, Rachel's example will be a cautionary tale for another career-driven woman who is seeing her non-earning fiancé through rose-colored glasses. Better to have a prenuptial agreement signed after an uncomfortable conversation with your future husband than to bypass the prenup and shell out $10k a month to an ungrateful ex-husband that has the nerve not to move out of the beautiful home you provided for him after the love is gone.

