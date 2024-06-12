The Big Picture Rachel Lindsay advised getting a prenup on a podcast, citing financial differences with her ex-husband.

She regrets not having a prenup due to the changes in their financial situations after marriage.

Lindsay emphasized that people change over the years, making a prenup essential during a potential divorce.

Ideally, couples are on the same page about a prenup when they get married, but that's not always the case. Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo got married in 2019 after meeting on the reality television dating series The Bachelorette. Abasolo filed for divorce after four years of marriage. The chiropractor asked for support with legal fees in the divorce and revealed the difference in their salaries.

The Bachelorette season 13 star hasn't spoken publicly about the separation. However, she made a podcast appearance and gave couples who wanted to walk down the aisle based on her experience. She talked about a big difference she had with her estranged husband, and how they looked at finances.

Rachel Lindsay Says She Changed After Marrying Bryan Abasolo

Lindsay advised couples to get a prenup on Hidden Gems with Natasha Parker. However, she didn't get a prenup and she revealed why. "It was just a different time, so I wasn't leading with that," she said on the podcast. "And we weren't on the same page with prenups, and so I just didn't want it to be a bigger issue, so we didn't have one. You know, hindsight's 20/20. I would've done it. I mean, I always wanted to do it, but again, we weren't on the same page when it came to that." Lindsay also said her finances changed since she got married and that strengthened her belief in a prenup to protect herself.

Another reason she listed for a prenup is that you and your spouse won't be the same after years together. "You're just not," she claimed. "And that's why a prenup is necessary because you're dealing with dissolving a marriage, and you're two different people. My mistake is expecting that the people will be handle it in the same way."

Last month, Lindsay's legal team claimed in paperwork in May that she wanted to settle the divorce quietly, according to Us Weekly. "In the meantime, Bryan continues to reside in Rachel’s home, for which Rachel pays 90 percent of all expenses," read the document. Abasolo asked for spousal support to help him move out of the shared home and maintain their standard of living. The separated couple has a home in North Hollywood, California. Abasolo's last Instagram post shows him in Miami, which is where he previously lived. Lindsay also recently traveled to Texas to visit family and friends based on her social media.

The Bachelorette can be streamed on Hulu.

