The Big Picture Rachel Lindsay revealed struggles in her marriage and her hopes for the new year on The Viall Files podcast.

Lindsay and Abasolo have filed for divorce after more than 4 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Lindsay is taking it day by day and is in survival mode following the separation, according to her friend.

Rachel Lindsay first appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in Jan. 2017, where she finished 3rd. Two months later, she then became the first black star of The Bachelorette. Her final two men were Peter Kraus and Bryan Abasolo. She picked Abasolo because he was ready for marriage. They tied the knot in 2019.

Abasolo filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" and put New Year's Eve as the date of separation. He is requesting spousal support. Lindsay reunited with Viall before this and revealed a few details about their troubled marriage years after reality TV and her hopes for the new year.

Rachel Lindsay Revealed a Struggle in Her Marriage to Bryan Abasolo

Lindsay said years with odd numbers are usually good for her on The Viall Files podcast episode released on Dec. 21. But 2023 was harder for several reasons. "Work had become very toxic. I didn't feel like I fit in anymore there," she said on the podcast. But she noted she has started over in her career before by leaving law to cover entertainment. Lindsay said there was new leadership at Extra, and she had to walk away once she started doubting herself. Then she gave an update on her family plans.

"We're working on having a kid," she said on the podcast. "It's like sometimes that's not as easy as you think. You think, 'OK, when I'm ready, I'm ready. It'll happen, then it doesn't.' So that's like been a little bit of a struggle too. So it's a lot of change. I'm ready for a restart button for 2024. But everything is good."

Lindsay said she has more time to figure out her future after leaving Extra. She revealed that she made her acting on stage debut, but hates watching herself. Lindsay was asked if she watched her season of The Bachelorette. "Yes, because I had to explain stuff to Bryan," she answered. "And he wanted to watch everything, so I had to watch it and then say, 'OK, this is what happened.'" Of course, what happened and what was shown in the episodes didn't always align.

Rachel Lindsay Planned to Keep Divorce Matters Private

The co-host also mentioned fans who criticize her marriage. "I get it," Lindsay responded. "We don't put ourselves out there at all." She said they've kept their relationship private after the backlash they received after the show. Many fans wanted her to pick Kraus after seeing her cry over their break-up. "Marriage has its ups and downs, but like, you never know when we're good or when we're not because we just really don't put it out there and that's just kind of always been us," she later said. "I kinda want to keep it that way."

She then said she lives a completely different life than her husband due to their careers. "We're just in two totally different places," she said. That means their time together tends to be in bed, so there's not a lot to post on social media. Lindsay admitted she doesn't work well with her husband, so that's another reason why they don't try to promote their relationship on social media. Abasolo still works as a chiropractor, and she said he sometimes works on her.

Abasolo gave a statement addressing his filing on Instagram. "After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," he revealed. "My parents have been married forever, and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."

Lindsay's friend Justin Sylvester of E! News gave an update on Today With Hoda & Jenna. "She’s taking it day by day," he revealed. "I talked to her this morning. She’s just trying to pick up the pieces. She’s in survival mode." He then said it was "kind of telling" that Abasolo was the one to publicly talk about the divorce while she was staying private. However, he believes Lindsay will have a lot to say once she's ready to share.

All seasons of The Bachelorette are available for streaming on Hulu.

