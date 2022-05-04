Shortly before Rachel McAdams was presented with CinemaCon’s Vanguard Award last week in Las Vegas, I landed a few minutes with the busy actor backstage. During the brief but fun conversation, we talked about director David Dobkin’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, why she loved working with Sam Raimi on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and why she wanted to be part of the movie adaptation of Judy Bloom’s breakthrough title, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. If you’re not aware, since it’s publication in 1970, Bloom has resisted Hollywood’s offer to adapt the material, only agreeing recently to finally bring it to movie screens. The coming-of-age story about 11-year old Margaret Simon's struggles with puberty and religion will be released by Lionsgate September 16th.

COLLIDER: I want to start with the most important thing, how much I love Eurovision. I love that movie. So, I'm just curious, is that something that people want to always talk to you about or is it just me?

RACHEL MCADAMS: My partner wants to talk about it with me a lot. Actually, my brother-in-law asked if I would send a video to his friend who he said he's been watching it too much. He's like, I don't want to talk about Eurovision with him anymore. Will you just send him a video so we can be done with this? It's very sweet, very flattering.

I'm a big fan of David and I think that you, all of you guys have such a great job on that.

MCADAMS: Thank you. And the music is really good.

Again, there's a reason I'm bringing it up with you.

MCADAMS: Okay.

Really good. I really enjoy that movie.

MCADAMS: That's great.

Obviously, I want to talk to you because I saw the first 15, 20 minutes of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

MCADAMS: Oh, did you?

Yeah. They showed it here at CinemaCon.

MCADAMS: Great.

What did it mean being able to work with Sam Raimi and go back to playing that character again?

MCADAMS: I love Sam so much. He's just such a pro, but he's so humble and so collaborative. He's the nicest man. It's always those ones that do the horror films that are so nice. It's so strange. Like Wes Craven, same thing. Nice, he's most soft spoken person. And then they just exercise it all on the screen, which is the best place to do it. So, I loved working with Sam and I love this character. I was so happy to be back with her and with Benedict, he's one of the greatest actors to get to work opposite. You don't have to work at all. He just does it all for you, you just stand there and listen. It's great. I was so happy to be back to be part of it.

Do you want to tease anything about the movie?

MCADAMS: I don't think I'm legally allowed to do that.

Sure. I'll just say that you're in it.

MCADAMS: I am in it. I definitely, and I have more than one scene.

You're very selective about what you take on. What was it about Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret that said I want to do this?

MCADAMS: The fact that Judy Blume was giving her blessing after 50 years for that movie to finally be made, for the books to be adapted, was I think a really big deal. It's so iconic. It's such a huge part of so many people's childhoods. And for that very reason, scary to take it on because you want to live up to what everyone's imagined all these years. But fortunately, I had some leeway with my character because she's bigger, more expanded in the film than in the book. I just felt like it was a once in a lifetime opportunity and I love Judy Blume so much, grew up reading her and it felt pretty surreal to be in that company.

Is there anything you want to tease people about the film, like what they can look forward to?

MCADAMS: I think it's like a grown-up movie about adolescence that young people and grown-ups will enjoy. I think it's really, really honest about how hard it can be being a young person, and being a mother, and being a father, and how weird it is to be a human. I think it's just so relatable. I think it's going to inspire so much conversation. I think it's going to be an event, in the theaters, which we're all so excited to get back to. And I think this is going to fill that void that's been missing. Hopefully it'll be a lot of fun.

