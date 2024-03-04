You have to dig really deep into Rachel McAdams's filmography to find a movie that wasn't either critically acclaimed or loved by movie fans - and usually both. From notable romance period pieces like The Notebook, action thrillers like Red Eye, rom-com romps like Wedding Crashers, to flat-out hilarious comedies like Mean Girls and Game Night, there is no genre that the Canadian-born actress has not taken on and conquered. With her girl-next-door qualities combined with her terrific timing and 10-megawatt smile, McAdams has been one of the most successful and bankable performers of the 21st century.

Cillian Murphy and Ryan Gosling may have duked it out over the summer of 2023 in Oppenheimer and Barbie respectively, but another thing they have in common is they are part of a who's who of leading men who have shared the big screen with the lovely McAdams. Owen Wilson, Domhnall Gleeson, Jason Bateman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Channing Tatum, Robert Downey Jr., and Jake Gyllenhaal are just some of the A-listers that have succumbed to the irresistible charm and magnetism of one of the most versatile and dynamic players working in Hollywood. And we defy you to find a bad film that she has starred in. It wasn't easy to get to just 10, but here are Rachel McAdams's best movies, ranked.

10 'About Time' (2013)

Director: Richard Curtis

Image via Universal Pictures

In Rachel McAdams' decorated career, of all the films she's been in, About Time is one of the best. Everyone wishes they had the chance to go back in time and be a little more charming or say the right thing in the process of wooing the object of their affection. In About Time, Domhnall Gleeson is in love with McAdams who is just so impossible not to have a crush on. In About Time, Richard Curtis directs Gleeson and McAdams as he travels back in time over and over again to land the girl of his dreams, which is a role that McAdams is so good at playing.

What is it about McAdams that causes men to fall for her so hard? It's that million-dollar smile that may be the hardest to forget. It is a winsome grin and one of the most endearing in the industry. She has an approachable and affable quality that makes her co-stars just melt and eventually become transfixed by her. About Time is so good because of the time-traveling element, but mainly it's the well-written script that is well-acted by McAdams and Gleeson that makes it go.

Rent on Apple TV

9 'Red Eye' (2005)

Director: Wes Craven

Red Eye is a bit of an outlier for Rachel McAdams in that she rarely does adrenaline-fueled action thrillers. The opportunity to work with Wes Craven, who also stepped out of his horror comfort zone to direct, certainly had to play a part in her choosing the project. Even in the process of making an edge-of-your-seat movie, Red Eye starts with the dastardly Jackson Ripper (Cillian Murphy) trying to woo the unsuspecting Lisa Henrietta Reisert (McAdams). She should do more action films as the picture was a big success, almost topping $100 million at the box office.

The beauty of Red Eye is the dichotomy of the two acts of the movie. The first act depicts what looks like a beautiful potential new romance between Lisa and Jackson, only to turn on a dime as the sinister Jackson uses Lisa's father's life as blackmail to get her to cooperate with his deadly demands. All of this occurs on an early morning flight from Dallas Love Field to Miami, Florida. The deterioration of the relationship to kill or be killed is Craven close to his best in an unfamiliar genre.

Watch on Paramount+

8 'Wedding Crashers' (2005)

Director: David Dobkin

Image via New Line Cinema

"Ma!! The Meatloaf!!" Will Ferrell had one of the best lines in the film, but it was the electric and hilarious chemistry of an ensemble of great actors that made Wedding Crashers a blockbuster. Established stalwarts like Christopher Walken, Vince Vaughn, and Owen Wilson anchored the film while Mcadams led the group of up-and-comers like Bradley Cooper and Isla Fischer made a splash in the side-splitting rom-com.

Vaughn and Wilson were at the peak of their Hollywood powers when they teamed up as a pair of degenerate lawyers who crashed wedding ceremonies to pick up available women. It was Rachel McAdams as Claire Cleary who melted our hearts and drew the attention of John Beckwith (Wilson). Just like all the men before him and after, he was helpless in resisting the magnetic aura of McAdams as the sister of the bride-to-be. This film was the one that cemented McAdams as the new Julia Roberts of the early 21st century, and it is still a pleasure to watch her work with her effortless charm.

Watch on Max

7 'Southpaw' (2015)

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Image Via The Weinstein Company

Southpaw demonstrated that McAdams still had an inimitable screen presence that makes any film she's in better. The boxing tale of a street-tough middleweight champion Billy Hope (Jake Gyllenhaal), needed McAdams as Maureen Hope to add the tender and morally squared-away wife. She only appears in the first hour of the film but makes such an enormous impression on the story that her memory resonates throughout the rest of the movie and serves as an inspiration to Billy and their precious daughter Leila (Oona Laurence).

Antoine Fuqua is best known for his collaborations with Denzel Washington in Training Day and the Equalizer movies, but Southpaw is a welcome departure for the accomplished director. The framing and sound effects of the boxing matches are on the level of the Rocky, Creed, and dare we say, Martin Scorcese's 1980 masterpiece Raging Bull. That is lofty praise and McAdams is still the most memorable part of the movie. No offense to Jake Gyllenhaal, it's just she is that good as Maureen.

Watch on Fubo

6 'Midnight in Paris' (2011)

Director: Woody Allen

McAdams got the opportunity to work with the godfather of the absurd rom-com when she did Midnight in Paris with Woody Allen. The City of Lights is a character unto itself as Paris is shot beautifully as the backdrop to a cast that not only includes McAdams but also Owen Wilson, Marion Cottilard, Alison Pill, and Michael Sheen. It is yet another of the many time travel films that Mcadams has made better only this has an Allen twist of art and literature as well.

McAdams is Inez, the fiancée of screenwriter Gil (Wilson). Per usual, it is easy to believe they are a couple on holiday in France. We have established that her partner could be almost any male actor in Hollywood and McAdams is going to gel with them and make for a believable romance. Her talent is on full display in the well-written and well-acted Allen ensemble piece,

Rent on Amazon

5 'Sherlock Holmes' (2009)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Image via Warner Bros.

The versatile actress got to knock out two British birds with one stone when she was able to work with acclaimed director Guy Ritchie and tackle the legendary Sir Arthur Conan Doyle character in 2009’s Sherlock Holmes. As Irene Adler, McAdams delivers a dazzling blend of damsel in distress and part badass opposite Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. There have been countless iterations of the sleuth detective and his pal Watson, so you have to jump off the screen to be as memorable as McAdams is in the film.

By 2009, McAdams was an established A-lister after having been in huge films like The Notebook and Mean Girls. Matching wits with the silver-tongued Downey in the lead role might be asking too much of your run-of-the-mill actress, but not Rachel McAdams. Irene is more than Sherlock can handle and then some and watching McAdams get to be a player in the uniquely shot Ritchie style is a pleasure for the viewer.

Rent on Amazon

4 'Spotlight' (2015)

Director: Tom McCarthy

Image via Participant/First Look Media

The only thing missing from McAdams's decorated career is the feather in the cap that would be an Academy Award for Best Actress. In Spotlight, she was part of an extraordinary cast that brought home the Oscar for Best Motion Picture. And the actress came as close as she ever has with a nomination (albeit for a Supporting role) for her part as intrepid Boston Globe reporter Sacha Pfeiffer. The triumphant cast includes Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, and Liev Schreiber, and is a story ripped from the headlines.

If there was ever a doubt about whether McAdams could handle very serious subject, she laid all the worries to rest in a movie that takes on the molestation crisis in the Catholic Church. Working with dramatic leads like Keaton and Ruffalo brought out the actress's dramatic bona fides, and she was rightly rewarded by her peers with an Oscar nomination. Spotlight is an excellent film, but it's also proof that McAdams can do it all.

Watch on Starz

3 'Game Night' (2022)

Directors: Jonathan M. Goldstein & John Frances Daley

Image via Warner Bros.

Not much was expected of the 2018 comedy-drama Game Night, but in hindsight, when you take a look at the cast, maybe audiences shouldn't be surprised that it lands in the top three for Rachel McAdams. Along with Jason Bateman, Kyle Chandler, and Jesse Plemons, McAdams capitalizes on a terrific script that is both unique and utterly hilarious. Game Night may be the most underrated film and McAdams performance on this list, but it gets its proper due here.

With the world becoming more and more digitalized, sometimes it's fun to dust off the board games and invite some friends over for some good, old-fashioned analog fun. The plot of Game Night brings six good friends together for an incredible night that starts as a typical get-together but quickly turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse. McAdams brings her typical warmth and winsome smile along with a quick wit and humor to keep up with comedic players like Bateman. The husband and wife team of Annie and Max Davis (McAdams/Bateman) are the best part of an underrated gem of a film.

Rent on Apple TV

2 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Director: Mark Waters

Image via Paramount Pictures

Tina Fey wrote and starred in Mean Girls, one of the seminal comedies of the 2000s, and it was such a huge hit that they made a New York Broadway show out of it. There is also a remake that is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime. The original grossed over $130 million at the box office under the spot-on direction of Mark Waters, and terrific performances by a talented ensemble cast that includes McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacy Chabert.

McAdams is a scene stealer as Regina George, the head of the three-headed hydra known as "The Plastics". When Caty Herron (Lohan) is the new girl in school who rocks the boat and threatens the perfect world of the most popular and beautiful clique, Regina makes it her mission to make sure that the new girl doesn't supplant her as the most worshiped girl at North Shore High School. McAdams is such a force in the movie and has such a spectacular demise, that this could very easily have been the number-one movie on this list if not for another spectacular performance.

Watch on Paramount+

1 'The Notebook' (2004)

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Image via New Line Cinema

Two starstruck kids from opposite sides of the track overcome social contracts and logical explanations to be together. It's a story that has been around since William Shakespeare graced us with Romeo and Juliet hundreds of years ago. The Notebook is arguably the best romantic movie of the last 50 years and there was never a question that Nick Cassavetes's film would land in the top spot of these rankings for Rachel McAdams.

Using the best guy meets girl plot device ever created, McAdams is radiant in the part of Allie Hamilton, a beautiful young woman from an affluent family who catches the eye of a determined, but poor Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling). Sparks fly, then they're doused only to be lit up once again over several decades. What a treat getting to see legends Gena Rowlands and James Garner as the couple in their golden years. Audiences really fell in love with McAdams in this film, as 2004 was a hell of a year for her, with The Notebook and Mean Girls both destroying the box office.

Watch on Hulu

NEXT:Of All the “Rachel McAdams Loves a Time-Traveler” Movies, This Is the Best One