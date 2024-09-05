Rachel Sennott has built her own quirky little empire by bringing to life a lineup of characters who are bold, chaotic, and not exactly known for making the smartest of decisions. But considering that the actress has her roots in stand-up comedy, that's just part of her charm. Her wittiness, penchant for Gen Z social commentary, and offbeat observations on Twitter have earned her the attention of not just the comedic scene, but also the drama department. In Shiva Baby, she owns the screen as Danielle, a directionless, disorganized, and very stressed-out bisexual Jewish woman who, just her luck, bumps into her married sugar daddy at a shiva.

Then there's Bodies Bodies Bodies, where Sennott slips into the role of Alice, a passive-aggressive podcaster who's lowkey (but let's be real, it's totally highkey) insecure and starving for attention. Last year, Sennott starred alongside long-time collaborator Ayo Edebiri in a hilariously wild performance in Bottoms as PJ, a self-proclaimed horndog high school senior who starts an all-girls fight club just so she can score with her cheerleader crush. Different as these roles may be, Sennott definitely has a type: playing unapologetically flawed young women with a penchant for making questionable choices that leave audiences asking, "Wait, why would you do that?"

But in the dramedy I Used to Be Funny, Sennott takes on a whole new kind of role. This time, she stars as Sam, a promising stand-up comedian who's been sidelined by life after falling into a deep depression following the disappearance of Brooke (Olga Petsa), the kid she used to nanny. Adding to her struggle is the trauma she battles from a sexual assault and the traumatic court proceeding that followed. This film strips away the audacious, over-the-top characters we've come to expect from Sennott, revealing a raw, vulnerable side of her acting that hits hard.

What Is ‘I Used to Be Funny’ About?

Shifting between the past and the present, I Used to Be Funny introduces audiences to Sam, a nanny by day and stand-up comedian by night, as she tries to rebuild her life while navigating a complicated friendship with the teenager under her care, Brooke. At first, the 12-year-old Brooke isn’t too keen about having a nanny, but Sam’s easygoing charm eventually thaws through Brooke’s iciness, and the two become like sisters. As Sam becomes more involved in Brooke’s family — especially with her mother’s terminal illness — she forms a tight bond with the girl. But things take a grim turn, leading to a fallout between Sam and Brooke. Fast forward to the present day, and Brooke has mysteriously gone missing. Sam, no longer doing stand-up, is grappling with the aftermath of a traumatic event that tore apart her relationship with Brooke and her family. Through flashbacks, audiences see how everything is played out, and now Sam is on a mission to find Brooke, and hopefully, herself in the process. As she confronts her painful past, Sam takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster that reminds viewers that healing can be messy.

Rachel Sennott Captures the Everyday Pains of Trauma

I Used to Be Funny presents a different side of Sennott’s typical characters. Sam isn’t confident or outgoing; instead, she’s reserved, and quiet, and speaks in a manner that suggests she’s constantly second-guessing herself. Despite others praising her for her stellar comedic skills, Sam no longer believes she has what it takes to return to stand-up comedy. At first, her aloofness might seem like she’s simply not a people person, or that she’s not ready to jump back into the scene. But moments of her staring blankly while in the bath, lying on the bed wrapped in nothing but a towel, and shutting her ex-boyfriend out of her life hint at something far deeper than just feeling distant.

As the film progresses, it becomes clear that Sam is struggling with depression and PTSD. The film does not rush to reveal the root cause of this, but it eventually becomes clear that Sam was sexually assaulted by Brooke's father. Though Sam longs to escape her past, especially since she hasn’t found closure with Brooke, she’s unable to move forward. Even with her two best friends and roommates ready to support her, Sam resists asking for help. She despises being pitied and fears being a burden, which makes her reluctant to accept any assistance in the first place.

Society often perceives mental illnesses as explosive or manic, but in reality, they can manifest in subtler ways that are just as harmful. These quieter struggles can push people away during a time when they need connection the most. Sam’s depression and PTSD disrupt her daily life, robbing her of sleep, passion, and the ability to manage even the simplest tasks, like eating. Sennott’s ability to subtly convey the weight of what she has to go through makes her portrayal of Sam all the more powerful, without relying on dramatic outbursts.

Sam and Brooke Form an Unlikely Sisterly Bond

In Sennott’s previous films, she often portrays characters who are either generally disliked by her peers or tangled in less-than-ideal relationships. In Shiva Baby, her character Danielle juggles a secret relationship with a broke, married sugar daddy while keeping a frosty distance from her judgmental family and ex-girlfriend, Maya (Molly Gordon). In Bodies Bodies Bodies, Sennott’s Alice is a clout-chaser who claims to be all about social causes but remains ignorant of her privileges. In Bottoms, Sennott’s PJ is one half of an inseparable duo with Edebiri’s Josie, but her self-serving tendencies come to light when her plan to win the affections of her dream cheerleader backfires. Instead, when Josie ends up getting her crush, PJ shuts down, lashing out at Josie and projecting her disappointment onto her best friend.

However, in I Used to Be Funny, Sennott takes on a much more heartfelt and genuine role, exploring a deep friendship with someone coming from a completely different world. When her character Sam becomes a nanny to Brooke, she initially sees it as just another job. On the other hand, Brooke is reluctant, even repelled, by the idea of being cared for by someone like Sam—- someone who thinks they’re young, cool, or funny enough to break down her walls. But Sam’s effortless charm eventually wins Brooke over, and the two develop a connection that goes far beyond a typical nanny-child dynamic; they become more like sisters. What makes their bond so authentic is that Sam never talks down to Brooke like a clueless child. Despite Brooke being only 12, Sam treats her as an equal, which allows their friendship to blossom as they spend time watching movies, riding bikes, and skateboarding, and, eventually, Brooke opens up to Sam about the pain of losing her mother.

Like any sisterly bond, theirs faces challenges. After Sam’s court proceedings, Brooke struggles to process everything, leading her to project her anger and disappointment onto Sam, whom she blames for her family’s turmoil. While Sam has every right to defend herself, she doesn’t, for she knows that the truth will only hurt Brooke even more. Deep down, Brooke is upset that Sam left her right when she needs her the most. Unlike Sennott’s past roles, which are more on the self-serving side, Sam is the self-sacrificing type. Despite not being in the best state, both physically and mentally, Sam is willing to drive long distances and break into houses just so she can get to the bottom of Brooke’s disappearance and possibly mend their broken friendship.

'I Used to Be Funny' Is Unlike Rachel Sennott's Other Movies

I Used to Be Funny opens the door to more dramatic roles for Sennott, but she still holds on to the signature droll charm she's known for. She walks a tightrope, delivering humor that's softer, and more subtle, as a way for her character to cope with the bleakness of her reality, all while portraying a woman on the brink of losing everything — her career, her friends, and even herself — due to circumstances far beyond her control. While her past characters have been confident, loud, and unforgettable, Sam is more of a wallflower, choosing to retreat into solitude, buried under the blankets of her bed, desperately avoiding the spotlight until life forces her to confront her breaking point.

I Used to Be Funny
Release Date June 7, 2024
Director Ally Pankiw
Cast Rachel Sennott , Olga Petsa , Jason Jones , Sabrina Jalees , Caleb Hearon
Runtime 105 Minutes
Main Genre Comedy

