In the early stages of her career, Rachel Sennott was always three steps ahead to ensure that her debut roles didn’t limit the types of characters she would play in the years to come. While she was still studying Drama at NYU Tisch, she made time to write sketches, perform standup at open mics, and appear in student films. In doing so, she established all of the different avenues through which she could express her humorous side, but she also made a life-altering connection with a fellow student. Writer-director Emma Seligman was gearing up to develop her thesis film, and her creative connection to Sennott would bond them just in time to create a short, later turned feature, called Shiva Baby.

Who Is Rachel Sennott?

Since Shiva Baby was adapted into a feature that would play at SXSW and TIFF, Sennott has become more of a permanent fixture on our screens. One of her recent endeavors includes the A24 thriller, Bodies Bodies Bodies. Her character Alice is a bit of an out-of-touch brat and she is downright hard to endure at times. Her constant exposure to wealth and privilege has made her insufferable, and that belief is shared by her friends. Her blatant self-involvement and lack of awareness are where her character’s comedy stems from. In this role, we get a glimpse into Sennott’s range as a comedienne, making even the most unlikable character watchable.

Most recently, Sennott appeared as Leila in Sam Levinson’s The Idol which premiered on June 4. Leila, very unlike Alice, does not succumb to the staggering influence that money has over her life and relationships. Instead, she is weary of it. She acts as an assistant to her friend and mega-pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp). In the first episode, it is established that at her core, Leila is a good person who is burdened with a secret that prevents her from being a loyal friend. This brings to mind her role in Shiva Baby.

What Is 'Shiva Baby' About?

Shiva Baby is the pinnacle of coming-of-age, low-budget, awkward comedies. Rachel Sennot is the North Star of the film and her performance really drives home themes of insecurity, the never-ending search for validation, and quarter-life confusion. Her character Danielle is a sugar baby, frequently meeting up with a man named Max (Danny Deferrari) for sexual encounters to make some extra cash. When she is at a family gathering, she runs into him, as well as his wife and newborn. What follows is a cocktail of overstimulating sounds, images, and one impossible situation after another that would have anyone in Danielle’s shoes laden with dread.

Trapped in this never-ending Shiva, Danielle is forced to reckon with the judgment that comes with not having a clear-cut path for herself. She comes across as directionless and that very well may be the case. She trips over her words, explaining her neither-here-nor-there ambitions to work in feminist media, and is constantly reminded by her parents that they are a little embarrassed by her. Before the Shiva, Danielle has to practice a parent-approved script for when their relatives ask how she’s doing or what her post-graduation plans are. Everywhere she turns, she is met with back-handed compliments or criticism. It’s a suffocating environment to be in without the added pressure of having her dirtiest secret unexpectedly show up. As she and Max try desperately to come up with a convincing lie about how they know each other, the walls continue to crumble around Danielle. Until their run-in, Max was under the impression that Danielle was a go-getter with her eye on a law degree. He took pride, albeit unwarranted, in “helping” her pay her way through law school.

Her parents are quick to give her away when the four of them are face to face. Not only do they expose that she’s never attended law school, but they also let slip that Danielle is still financially dependent on them as she “figures out” her next steps. They practically beg Max to connect her to someone that can find her a job. Danielle was brought into this event believing that the most important thing she could do for herself and her family is to lie in order to save face. Now that she’s being caught in those lies, her self-worth has been ripped out from under her and suddenly, it seems as though everyone is looking at her with a tinge of disgust in their eyes, including the married man that pays her for sex. Sennott, with an expression like a deer in headlights, transforms as a character here. When she was alone with Max, she held herself proud and tall, sarcastic and indifferent to his affection. Now, she shrinks herself under the disapproving gaze of him and her parents.

Rachel Sennott's Danielle Goes Has a Stressful Character Arc

This funeral-turned-pressure cooker is only intensified by another unexpected attendee: Danielle’s very successful ex, Maya (Molly Gordon). She is the one that Danielle is constantly compared to, even by herself it seems, as Maya is the one actually in law school. Maya sees through Danielle’s facade but still seems deeply connected to the person underneath. Maya brings out a different, more authentic side of Danielle that has a unique, witty personality that wants to go toe to toe with her equal. One would think that seeing someone from the past would only heighten her existing feelings of insecurity. At first, Maya’s presence is jarring and uncomfortable for Danielle, but in the midst of everything else she has to endure, Maya becomes an unlikely source of understanding and comfort.

While Danielle attempts to interact with others in the most natural way she can, pride and jealousy have completely taken over. She patronizes the people that she’s threatened by as a defence mechanism. This includes Maya as well as Max’s beautiful, entrepreneurial, and effortlessly composed wife Kim (Dianna Agron). This is so hard to watch because Danielle doesn’t know how to use any of her talents or interpersonal skills to navigate these hurdles because she lacks so much confidence. Instead, she comes off as sensitive and nerve-wracked. The more insecure she feels, the more brash her reactions are, and they land her in more uncomfortable situations that, in turn, make her feel worse about herself. It’s a vicious cycle. She is constantly fighting to get the upper hand and it backfires at every turn.

The tight, claustrophobic environment in which the film takes place is a powder keg of anxiety. There is relentless gossip, constant attention on Danielle’s weight, her sexuality is dismissed, she’s repeatedly humiliated, and there is so much unwarranted touching. it’s only when she explodes in front of everyone that she evokes some compassion from her family and Maya proves that she still wants to be there for Danielle, even at her worst.

Like The Idol’s Leila, Danielle is just trying to find a resting place amongst all the chaos of her surroundings. In The Idol, she is torn between her duties as an employee and her friendship with Jocelyn. In Shiva Baby, her neuroses and dysfunction lead to a rift between a former lover and friend, as well as parents that deeply care about her, in their own way. Sennott is at her best when she uses her own discomfort as a way to endear her audience and Shiva Baby is a much more intimate look at her abilities as a leading actress and her aptitude for incorporating confusing and sometimes conflicting emotions into her performances. Sennott and Seligman are teaming up once again for the upcoming comedy, Bottoms which is out in theaters this August.