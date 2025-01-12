Mick Jackson’s legal drama Denial did middling box office on release in 2016, but its quality is obvious from the beginning. It tells the real-life story of the 2000 Deborah Lipstadt libel case, in which the American professor was sued by David Irving, a British Holocaust denier, for statements written about him in one of Lipstadt’s books. The idea of putting the Holocaust on trial, as the proceeding is described at one point, is abhorrent in the extreme, but as the film showed, it was Irving’s lousy, biased scholarship and racist views that ended up getting exposed for what they were, and the trial shone a powerful light on Holocaust denialism. Here’s why the film’s worth a rewatch.

What Is 'Denial' About?

Image via Bleecker Street Media

Rachel Weisz leads as Lipstadt, and the film begins with one of her lectures being disrupted by Irving (played with a pronounced perverse streak by Timothy Spall), who challenges her to debate whether the Holocaust even happened. A lawsuit follows, at which point Lipstadt and her publishers, Penguin Books, bring in the big guns: hotshot solicitor Anthony Julius (played by soon-to-be star of upcoming WWII film Pressure, Andrew Scott) and distinguished barrister Richard Rampton (Tom Wilkinson). Lipstadt learns to her dismay that, in the British legal system, the defendant in a libel case has to prove their innocence, not the other way round.

Facing a culture clash with her legal team, as well as a British Jewish community jittery at the prospect of giving Irving a platform to amplify his racist ideas, Lipstadt wrestles with her duty to ensure the voices of Holocaust survivors are heard, as well as her own determination to testify in court against the wishes of Rampton and Julius. In one of her less well-known roles, Weisz does truly excellent work. Though she spends much of the second half of the film sitting silently in the courtroom while the drama goes on around her, Weisz turns a potential dramatic weakness into a powerful advantage, conveying with a look, a gesture, or a not-so-quiet aside her dismay and anger at Irving’s testimony.

Richard Rampton Is Tom Wilkinson’s Finest Role