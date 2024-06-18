Rachel Weisz first shot to fame with The Mummy in 1999. In the years since, her filmography has become a tapestry of intriguing women. She has explored attractions along the spectrum, fought for the world to accept what should be an obvious truth like the Holocaust, and been the matriarch of a Russian family of spies. From Evie O'Connell's Egyptian obsession to Lady Sarah's sharp tongue in The Favourite, Weisz never fails to find the details and depths of her characters. She's been the star of a Hollywood blockbuster when it suited her, but the majority of her choices are more subtle and simultaneously complex. In one of her few television appearances, Dead Ringers, she plays a pair of twin gynecologists who routinely swap between duties and use various vices to cope with the horrors of the birthing industry.

It should come as no surprise that Weisz is the kind of actress who is unafraid to make bold choices. A self-confessed tomboy and eternally subversive, Rachel found academics boring, preferring the creative freedom of the stage and screen. These are the Oscar-winning actress's 10 best movies, ranked from good to great.

10 'Denial' (2016)

Directed by Mick Jackson

Close

Starring alongside Tom Wilkinson, Timothy Spall, and Andrew Scott, Weisz's character, Deborah, is a historian sued for libel by a Holocaust denier who must face the daunting task of beating him in court while unable to make the fight about whether or not the Holocaust was real. Slightly more loved by critics than general audiences, with a critic score of 82% and an audience score of only 71% on Rotten Tomatoes, Denial faced a challenge in living up to its potential.

The film's release in the same year as the 2016 presidential election made it particularly timely in discussing the dangers of misinformation. Weisz delivered an excellent performance, maintaining an American accent throughout the film while effectively portraying Deborah's frustrations and the absurdity she faced. Unfortunately, the film missed an opportunity to emphasize the importance of truth by focusing on discrediting Irving's dishonesty rather than showcasing the facts of the Holocaust.

9 'The Fountain' (2006)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Image via Warner Bros.

Darren Aronofsky is known for a cerebral and expressive style. The Fountain serves as both, following the journey of a man in desperate denial due to the grief of losing his love. Hugh Jackman stars with Weisz in a story whose timelines are still debated. Jackman plays a man named Tom, and Weisz a woman named Izzi. In the past, Tomas Creo is a Spanish conquistador courting the heart of his Queen Isabella. Dr. Tommy Creo is in modern times fighting to find the cure for his wife, Izzi. Tom is alone in space in what appears to be his future.

Initially a bit of a dud at the box office, The Fountain has become a quiet classic of Aronofsky's, with many viewers agreeing it ages like fine wine. It benefits from multiple viewings, and Weisz is a natural in each of her roles, as is Jackman in his. Clint Mansell (and featuring the Kronos Quartet) delivers the perfect soundtrack for a meditation on mortality and grief overlapping a philosophical love story. Fans of Weisz and Aronofsky would do well not to miss this one.

8 'The Brothers Bloom' (2008)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Close

The Brothers Bloom stars Adrien Brody and Mark Ruffalo as a set of brothers who spend their time conning rich people. Enter Weisz as Penelope Stamp, a rather bored and wealthy woman quickly running out of talents and hobbies to teach herself. The mission is to swindle her out of her fortune, but Brody's Bloom finds himself enamored with her. Stamp is liekwise attracted to not just Bloom but the lifestyle of the brothers. She sees their dangerous antics as a new hobby to help her stave off a life of boredom.

Directed by Rian Johnson, it's a comical journey that first showed Johnson's ability to handle a cast with so much firepower. As most of Weisz's choices up til now had been more dramatic and dark, this was a breath of fresh air for her fans and a fun excuse for her to let loose.

7 'Black Widow' (2021)

Directed by Cate Shortland

Image via Marvel Studios

Black Widow was directed by Cate Shortland who set Weisz opposite Stranger Things' David Harbour and the new Black Widow, Florence Pugh. Here, Weisz plays Melina Vostokoff, adoptive mother to Yelena (Pugh) and Natasha (Scarlett Johansson). Her counterpart and the "dad" of the family is Harbour's Alexei. After a delay due to the pandemic, the movie was given a same-day release on Disney+, making it a struggle to gain revenue, a tactic Johansson fought and settled a lawsuit over.

Still, thanks mainly to the incredible and incredibly funny acting performances of Pugh, Weisz, and Harbour, Black Widow did find a home with fans. It holds a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many still hopeful of a return from the spy family. While Pugh has gone on to reprise her role as Yelena in both the Disney+ series Hawkeye and the upcoming Thunderbolts*, there has yet to be confirmation on whether we'll see Melina or Alexei again anytime soon. Let's hope the MCU doesn't waste the opportunity because Weisz was in top butt-kicking, wisecracking form as Melina.

6 'The Deep Blue Sea' (2011)

Directed by Terence Davies

Image via Artificial Eye

The Deep Blue Sea stars Weisz as a wife torn by temptation. Who can blame her? The temptation is coming from everyone's favorite Asgardian, Tom Hiddleston. Known by most as Loki in the MCU, he plays Freddie Page, a Royal Air Force Pilot and war veteran in 1950s Britain. Weisz plays Hester Collyer, a judge's wife leading a lonely, stagnant life. Based on a play by Terence Rattigan and directed here by Terence Davies before he was lost in 2023, The Deep Blue Sea is a study on how passion and apathy can be equally painful.

The fact that the judge's only crime is being dull is what makes the situation less cliché than your typical affair. Hester and Freddie are unable to resist each other, but the two go forward in a sort of death spiral. Freddie is shown to be immature and petulant but too charming to quit, and Hester is left wanting again. The film excellently showcased both of their raw acting talents.

5 'Disobedience' (2017)

Directed by Sebastian Lelio

Image via Bleeker Street

This time, matched with Rachel McAdams, Weisz brings the character Ronit to life. Ronit and Esti (McAdams) are part of an Orthodox Jewish community in North London that does not welcome women being attracted to one another. Ronit, now known as Ronnie to her American friends, returns from New York for her father's funeral and discovers that her feelings for Esti have endured despite previously being shunned for exhibiting such behavior.

Based on a novel of the same name, Disobedience is a snapshot of what it's like to live knowing your innate self is discordant with your religious community's expectations. Do you choose to don a mask and attempt to fold into the pack or confront the world alone, shouldering the weight of your past? Weisz and McAdams are honest and exposed, fearless in their chemistry and closeness. In a film relying almost exclusively on their dialogue and expressions, everything had to be perfect, and they delivered.